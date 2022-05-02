Google Launches New Digital Marketing Certificate

Google announces the launch of a new career certificate in digital marketing & ecommerce in an effort to help jobseekers and employers acquire the necessary skills to be successful in online business.

The new certificate is endorsed by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (the 4A’s) and the American Advertising Federation (AAF).

In addition, Google promises to give every US business up to 500 Google Career Certificate scholarships to help upskill their employees.

Google Career Certificate In Digital Marketing & Ecommerce

Google’s new certificate program will train jobseekers in how to find customers online, sell products or services, and do marketing analytics and measurement.

The Digital Marketing & Ecommerce certificate from Google will provide hands-on experience with digital marketing tools and platforms including:

Canva

Constant Contact

Hootsuite

HubSpot

MailChimp

Shopify

Twitter

Google Ads

Google Analytics

As with all of Google’s career certificates, those who earn one are offered assistance in finding a job through an employer consortium of over 150 companies. All companies will consider certificate holders for relevant entry-level jobs.

What Are Google Career Certificates?

Google developed Career Certificates in 2018 to support skilling in high-demand fields.

Available on Coursera, Google reports over 70,000 people have graduated from the program in the US.

Further, 75% of those who graduated say the certificate made a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher pay, or a promotion, within six months of completion.

Google Career Certificates are available in fields such as data analytics, IT support, project management, user experience (UX) design, and now e-commerce and digital marketing.

Enrolment in a certificate program doesn’t require a degree or experience and can be completed within three to six months of part-time study.

Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google, states in a press release:

“Technology continues to drive economic growth and job opportunities. It’s essential that both jobseekers and companies have access to the skills needed to grow an online presence and unlock new areas of economic potential. Google is thrilled to help through our Digital Marketing and E-commerce Certificate and our commitment to enable every American business to upskill their employees at no cost.”

To learn more about the Google Career Certificates and how businesses can access scholarships, visit grow.google/certificatesforbusiness.

Featured Image: Anel Alijagic/Shutterstock