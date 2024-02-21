Google Launches Gemini Business & Enterprise For Workspace Users

Google has rebranded its AI-powered workspace assistant Duet as Gemini, making it more widely available across Google Workspace products.

Gemini allows Workspace users to have natural conversations to generate ideas, summaries, and more.

Google has also launched a new Gemini web experience at gemini.google.com for direct conversations.

Google claims Gemini conversations are private, not used for ads or improving AI models, and protected by enterprise-grade security and copyright indemnification.

Introducing Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise

A Google survey found high interest among small and medium business customers in utilizing generative AI.

In response, Google is launching the Gemini Business add-on for Workspace to cater to the productivity needs of small businesses and teams.

This is intended to combine human expertise with AI capabilities.

Google also indicated plans to bring Gemini for Workspace to the education sector, with details expected in the coming weeks.

Pricing

Google has two pricing plans for Gemini for Workspace:

The Gemini Business plan is aimed at teams and organizations just starting to adopt AI, costing $20 per user per month.

The Gemini Enterprise plan is tailored for heavy generative AI users, with full access to Gemini’s capabilities at $30 per user per month.

Google One AI Premium Subscription

Users with a Google One AI Premium subscription can utilize Gemini through integrations with Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet applications.

Google One AI Premium is $20 monthly, with a two-month free trial for new users.

Availability & Accessibility

Starting today, Gemini is rolling out to Google One AI Premium Plan members across over 150 countries in English. The service is available to users on the Premium plan, which offers 2TB of storage and other benefits.

