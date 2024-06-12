Google Launches Custom Event Data Import For GA4

Google announced a new feature for Google Analytics 4 (GA4), rolling out support for custom event data import.

This allows you to combine external data sources with existing GA4 data for more comprehensive reporting and analysis.

Google’s announcement reads:

“With this feature, you can use a combination of standard fields and event-scoped custom dimensions to join and analyze imported event metadata with your existing Analytics data. You can then create custom reports for a more complete view of your Analytics data and imported event metadata.”

Custom Event Data Import: How It Works

Google’s help documentation describes the new capability:

“Custom event data import allows you to import and join data in ways that make sense to you. You have more flexibility in the choice of key and import dimensions.”

You begin the process by defining reporting goals and identifying any relevant external data sources not collected in Google Analytics.

You can then set up custom, event-scoped dimensions to use as “join keys” to link the imported data with Analytics data.

Mapping Fields & Uploading Data

Once the custom dimensions are configured, Google provides a detailed mapping interface for associating the external data fields with the corresponding Analytics fields and parameters.

This allows seamless integration of the two data sources.

Google’s help documentation reads:

“In the Key fields table, you’ll add the Analytics fields to join your imported data. In the Import fields table, you’ll select the external fields to include via the join key across both standard Analytics fields/dimensions and custom typed-in event parameters.”

After the data is uploaded through the import interface, Google notes it can take up to 24 hours for the integrated data set to become available in Analytics reports, audiences, and explorations.

Why SEJ Cares

GA4’s custom event data import feature creates opportunities for augmenting Google Analytics data with a business’s proprietary sources.

This allows you to leverage all available data, extract actionable insights, and optimize strategies.

How This Can Help You

Combining your data with Google’s analytics data can help in several ways:

You can create a centralized data repository containing information from multiple sources for deeper insights. You can analyze user behavior through additional lenses by layering your internal data, such as customer details, product usage, marketing campaigns, etc., on top of Google’s engagement metrics. Combining analytics data with supplementary data allows you to define audience segments more granularly for targeted strategies. Using the new data fields and dimensions, You can build custom reports and dashboards tailored to your specific business.

For businesses using GA4, these expanded reporting possibilities can level up your data-driven decision-making.

