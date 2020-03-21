Google Launches COVID-19 Info Site & New Search Experience for Coronavirus Queries

Google has launched its anticipated COVID-19 information website as well as a new search experience for coronavirus queries.

Announced a week ago, Google has officially launched a dedicated website for coronavirus information and resources which is available at google.com/covid19.

The website is primarily dedicated to education, prevention, and local resources. With this site, people will have easy access to state-based information, safety tips, and search trends related to COVID-19.

The website contains the following sections:

Health information

Safety & prevention tips

Data & insights (incl. top searches & search interest over time)

Resources to help

Links to donate to relief efforts

Latest news from Google’s blog

Google’s coronavirus website is launching today in the US with expanded availability in more languages and countries in the coming days. The website will be continuously updated as new information becomes available.

New Search Experience

Along with the launch of a dedicated website, Google has a whole new COVID-19 search experience. It contains authoritative information from health authorities, along with new data and visualizations.

The new search experience organizes results in a way that helps people navigate to important information and resources. This includes links to pages from health authorities and a carousel of health authorities’ Twitter accounts and the accounts of local civic organizations.

Searchers will also see a feature dedicated to surfacing common questions about COVID-19, with snippets sources from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Google is helping people track the latest information about the spread of COVID-19 with statistics and a map similar to the one Bing launched days ago.

The new search experience will fully roll out in the coming days in English in the US, with plans to expand to other countries and languages soon.

Source: Google