Google Launches AI-Powered Virtual Try-On & Shopping Tools

Google unveiled three new shopping features today that use AI to enhance the way people discover and buy products.

The updates include a virtual try-on tool for clothing, more flexible price tracking alerts, and an upcoming visual style inspiration feature powered by AI.

Virtual Try-On Now Available Nationwide

Following a limited launch in Search Labs, Google’s virtual try-on tool is now available to all U.S. searchers.

The feature lets you upload a full-length photo and use AI to see how clothing items might look on your body. It works across Google Search, Shopping, and even product results in Google Images.

Tap the “try it on” icon on an apparel listing, upload a photo, and you’ll receive a visualization of yourself wearing the item. You can also save favorite looks, revisit past try-ons, and share results with others.

The tool draws from billions of apparel items in its Shopping Graph, giving shoppers a wide range of options to explore.

Smarter Price Alerts

Google is also rolling out an enhanced price tracking feature for U.S. shoppers.

You can now set alerts based on specific criteria like size, color, and target price. This update makes it easier to track deals that match your exact preferences.

AI-Powered Style Inspiration Arrives This Fall

Later in 2025, Google plans to launch a new shopping experience within AI Mode, offering outfit and room design inspiration based on your query.

This feature uses Google’s vision match technology and taps into 50 billion products indexed in the Shopping Graph.

What This Means for E-Commerce Marketers

These updates carry a few implications for marketers and online retailers:

Improve Product Images: With virtual try-on now live, high-quality and standardized apparel images are more likely to be included in AI-driven displays.

The refined price alert system could influence purchase behavior, especially as consumers gain more control over how they track product deals. Optimize for Visual Search: The upcoming inspiration features suggest a growing role for visual-first shopping. Retailers should ensure their product feeds contain rich attribute data that helps Google’s systems surface relevant items.

Looking Ahead

Google’s suite of AI-powered shopping features can help create more personalized and interactive retail experiences.

For search marketers, these tools offer new ways to engage, but also raise the bar in terms of presentation and data quality.

For e-commerce teams, staying competitive may require rethinking how products are priced, presented, and positioned within Google’s growing suite of AI-enhanced tools.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock