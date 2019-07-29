Advertisement

Google Keyword Planner Updated to Show the Most Relevant Keyword Ideas

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 102
    SHARES
  • 1.2K
    READS
Google Keyword Planner Updated to Show the Most Relevant Keyword Ideas

Google has updated its Keyword Planner tool with the ability to show the most relevant keyword ideas based on the seed keyword.

This update is designed to help users prioritize which keywords to add to their Google Ads account.

“For example, when you provide the seed keyword “boots”, you might see keyword ideas such as “womens boots”, “work boots” and “cowboy boots.” You’ll have the option to broaden your search by adding recommended words to your seed keyword.”

Along with this update, two other features have been added to Keyword Planner:

  • Website filtering: Filter keyword ideas to only show keywords most closely related to your business (based on your website).
  • Brand exclusions: Exclude keyword ideas that include brand terms.

All of these changes are rolling out in English first, with coming to other languages later this year.

CategoryNewsTools
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next