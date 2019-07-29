Google Keyword Planner Updated to Show the Most Relevant Keyword Ideas

Google has updated its Keyword Planner tool with the ability to show the most relevant keyword ideas based on the seed keyword.

This update is designed to help users prioritize which keywords to add to their Google Ads account.

“For example, when you provide the seed keyword “boots”, you might see keyword ideas such as “womens boots”, “work boots” and “cowboy boots.” You’ll have the option to broaden your search by adding recommended words to your seed keyword.”

Along with this update, two other features have been added to Keyword Planner:

Website filtering : Filter keyword ideas to only show keywords most closely related to your business (based on your website).

: Filter keyword ideas to only show keywords most closely related to your business (based on your website). Brand exclusions: Exclude keyword ideas that include brand terms.

All of these changes are rolling out in English first, with coming to other languages later this year.