Google is Shutting Down its Small Business Community Message Board

Google’s “Small Business Community” message board is shutting down, according to an announcement published on January 2nd.

The Small Business Community is officially shutting down on January 16th.

The announcement states:

“Thank you for being a member of the Small Business Community from Google. We’ve enjoyed being on this journey with you and appreciate all the tips, insights and enthusiasm shared along the way. The Community will be closing in a few weeks; your last chance to access it will be January 16th. We will keep you posted on any future Community efforts. We hope you’ve made many connections as a member, and will continue to benefit from those relationships in the future.”

The Small Business Community from Google was a space where business owners could access resources, share information with each other, and organize meet-ups.

If you’re not familiar with it, that’s likely because it was only open to small business owners in a handful of pilot cities in the US.

It’s possible Google may have opened the community up to users in more cities, however, the project never made it out of beta.

The community does not appear to be very active. Other than the announcement that it’s shutting down, the most recent post was 17 days ago.

This marks yet another failed attempt by Google at trying to create some type of social network.

Perhaps the most notable failure is Google+, which is scheduled to be shut down in the next few months.

There likely wasn’t a need for a Small Business Community from Google, as business owners can already connect on more established platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn.

