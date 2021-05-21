Announcements from Google I/O & More Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

You don’t need to watch Google executives talk to a Paper Airplane to stay in the loop on everything that happened at Google I/O.

Join Marketing O’Clock hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld as they break down what marketers need to know about the event.

Plus, more digital marketing news you may have missed this week.

Catch the episode on YouTube or your favorite podcast player!

Google I/O Shopping Announcements

Google made a number of ecommerce announcements at the event. First, Screenshots that are saved to Google Photos will be searchable with Lens, helping shoppers find relevant products within the photo.

Also announced, Chrome will start showing users their open shopping carts from ecommerce sites when they open a new tab.

Google I/O Search Announcements

Google announced a new language model, LaMDA, which is trained on dialogue and, “could learn to talk about virtually anything” (especially paper airplanes). LaMDA does a better job of picking up on nuances in a conversation, specifically what Google calls “sensibleness.”

Google also announced new technology called MUM, the Multitask Unified Model. MUM was developed to understand complex searches so fewer searches are required for people to get the information they need.

Meet MUM — Multitask Unified Model — new technology Google is exploring internally to better understand language & make it easier to get helpful responses to complex Search needs. MUM isn’t live yet, but you can read about how we're developing it: https://t.co/Pidzk2fTmX pic.twitter.com/z5wFNz1Xa7 — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 18, 2021

Idea Pins Launch on Pinterest

With idea pins, creators can record and edit videos with tools similar to those available for stories on other platforms like voiceover recordings, music, and interactive elements. These videos can link to a detail page with more details such as ingredient lists and step-by-step instructions.

Take of the Week

Hillary Quinn thinks Google’s new technology is MUM-believable.

I mean, good to know! 😁👀 “It could then point you to a blog with a list of recommended gear.” #GoogleIO #MUM #SEO https://t.co/13XSyOXlNr — Hilary Quinn / Proximo Web Design (@proximowebs) May 18, 2021

ICYMI

Andrea Cruz’s friendly reminder to pin your RSA assets.

For more information on the stories from today’s show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site. Be sure to subscribe to be notified of future episodes!

Featured Image Credit: Samantha Hanson, Cypress North