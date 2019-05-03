Google Introduces Three New Search Console Reports

Google is bringing three new reports to Search Console which are all related to structured data.

New enhancement reports for the ‘Sitelinks searchbox’ and ‘Logo’ structured data join existing reports on Recipe, Event, Job Posting, and others.

Enhancement reports display the overall trends of errors, warnings, and valid items on a site. They also display warnings and errors per page.

Here’s an example of an enhancement report:

Users can click the colored boxes to review each issue separately. Clicking on one of the rows below the boxes will show which pages are currently affected by the issues.

The third new report is the ‘Unparsable Structured Data’ report:

“We are also happy to launch the Unparsable Structured Data report, which aggregates parsing issues such as structured data syntax errors that prevented Google from identifying the feature type. That is the reason these issues are aggregated here instead of the intended specific feature report.”

In other words, users can check this report to see if there’s any structured data on a site that Google couldn’t identify because of a parsing error.

Here’s an example of what it looks like:

All items in the report are errors. It does not report on warnings or valid items. Discovering a parsing error could open up opportunities for more rich results for a site.

If you resolve an issue contained in the Unparsable Structured Data report, don’t forget to run the URL through Google’s structured data testing tool. This will allow you to validate the fix.

For more information about this report, see Google’s help center article.