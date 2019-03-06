Google Introduces Shoppable Ads on Google Images

Google is introducing a new way for retailers to promote products in image search with shoppable ads.

This new ad format lets retailers highlight multiple products within a single ad unit, which will appear among Google Images results.

These ad units behave like shoppable pins on Pinterest where multiple items within a photo are tagged for sale.

Google’s shoppable ads will appear in image search results with a “Sponsored” label as well as a price tag icon.

Hovering over the price tag icon will reveal the prices of the items, along with the brand name and other information.

See an example in the GIF below:

Users can click on their product of choice to visit the product page and make a purchase.

Shoppable ads on Google Images are currently being tested on a small percentage of traffic with select retailers.

Google plans to roll this ad unit out to more categories across more retailers over the next few months.

In addition to introducing Shoppable Ads, Google is bringing Showcase Shopping ads to image search.

Showcase Shopping ads, which appear in regular search results, will now be displayed in image search results as well.

Google also reminds retailers about its recent expansion of Merchant Center as a platform to power shopping experiences beyond advertising.

Consumers are increasingly turning to Google Images for shopping inspiration.

Google cites a recent study that shows 50% of online shoppers said images of a product inspired them to make a purchase.

These new ad solutions will help retailers get their products in front of customers across a multitude of touchpoints.