Google Introduces New Search Labels For Coupons & Promos

Google is updating shopping search results with new labels highlighting coupons and promotions and the ability to compare prices from multiple retailers.

According to a recent survey by Google, among Americans planning to shop for the holidays, 43% are planning to look for deals and sales more than last year.

Google is a central part of the shopping experience for US customers. On average, 60% say they’ve used Google properties for shopping in the past two days.

To help searchers find the items they want at the best available prices, Google is rolling out several new features.

New Google Search Labels For Coupons & Promos

Google is introducing a promotion badge in search results on items that offer a discount using a coupon code, such as “15% off with coupon code HOLIDAYS.”

In addition, a new coupon clipping feature lets searchers save promo codes for when they’re ready to buy.

It’s worth noting that Bing beat Google to the punch with this feature, as it added coupon codes to search results back in August. However, each company’s execution of the feature is quite distinctive.

Compare Deals Side By Side

Google’s data shows that shoppers do a lot of website hopping. In 2022, more than half of US shoppers visited multiple websites before deciding what and where to buy.

A new deal comparison tool in Google search results makes it easier to view deals across retailers. For example, if you search for “women’s puffer coat,” Google will display a side-by-side comparison of available deals in the SERPs.

Price Insights

Google’s price insights feature is coming to search results to help shoppers make more informed buying decisions.

Price insights allow you to see prices across merchants and whether the price is low or high based on historical values.

These features are all rolling out in time for the holiday shopping season.

Featured Image: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock