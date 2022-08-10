Microsoft Bing Adds Coupon Codes To Shopping Searches

Microsoft Bing is adding new annotations to shopping search results, including active coupon codes for retailers’ websites.

Now there’s no fear of missing out on an opportunity to save money when shopping online. Bing will tell you right in the SERPs if there’s a coupon or promotion available.

In a blog post, Microsoft states:

“Ever wondered if you were overlooking coupons or special promotions when you shop online? Or perhaps you didn’t even consider that a discount might be available, and you missed out! Bing now provides you with this information within shopping searches – annotations neatly nested within your search results, without the need to install a browser extension or plugin (third-party cookies must be enabled.)”

Here’s an example of what the new coupon annotation looks like in Bing:

Simply click on the annotation, click on Copy & go, and proceed with shopping as you usually would. The coupon will automatically apply to the purchase during checkout.

This feature is available across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France.

Other Updates To Annotations

Ethical Choice Annotation

In another update to annotations in shopping searches, Bing is expanding the ethical choice label to more regions.

Bing displays the ethical choice annotation to highlight eco-friendly, upcycled, or fair-trade fashion choices.

Microsoft provides more information in its blog post:

“Powered by the ethical fashion app Good On You®, the Ethical choice ratings are based on a brand’s impact on three areas: people, planet, and animals. For more information click on any Ethical choice annotation found within your search results”

Price History Annotation

Microsoft reminds searchers that it recently made the price history annotation available on Bing.

The price history annotation, as shown in the example below, allows you to determine if it’s a good time to buy a particular product.

In this example, the price is stable and slightly reduced from its highest price. That information lets you know you’re not paying more than you should for the product.

On the other hand, if the price is higher than usual and has a history of fluctuating, you may decide to hold off on purchasing.

When everyone can afford to save money, these updates from Bing are certainly a welcome addition to search results.

Source: Bing

Featured Image: mangpor2004/Shutterstock