Google Introduces New Look for Blog Search Results

Google has quietly rolled out a new look for blog search results, which include carousels and rich lists.

On both mobile and desktop, searching for the name of a topic + blogs, like “tech blogs”, will return either a rich list of blogs in that category or a rich list.

Here are a couple examples of the new blog search carousels:



During my testing I found these carousels showing up quite frequently. Although from time to time a rich list will show up in place of a carousel.

Here is an example of a rich list:



Curiously, tapping on the name of the blog will not bring you to the blog itself. Rather, it will prompt Google to conduct a new search for the name of the blog.

So this feature may not end up being a huge traffic driver for blogs which end up making it into the rich lists or carousels, but at the very least it will improve visibility