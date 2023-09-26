Google Indexing Bard Conversations In Search Results

Google is coming under scrutiny after people discovered transcripts of conversations with its AI chatbot are being indexed in search results.

While it’s unclear if this is an intentional change or simply a bug, users of Google’s chatbot should exercise caution as their private conversations could become public.

Google Bard Conversations In Search Results

On X, formerly Twitter, people report links to conversations with Google’s Bard chatbot are appearing in search results, raising concerns about privacy and data security.

You can replicate what others are seeing by typing ‘site:bard.google.com/share‘ into the Google Search bar.

As these conversations were previously believed to be private, this has sparked a wave of concern among Bard users.

Google hasn’t commented whether the chatbot indexing is an intentional feature or an indexing error.

For now, those using Google Bard should be aware that their conversations may not remain private. Avoid discussing sensitive topics and information you wouldn’t want to be tied back to you publicly.

Related To Helpful Content Update?

It’s worth noting that the Bard transcripts started appearing in search results following a recent update to Google’s helpful content search ranking system.

However, whether the update led to Google indexing Bard’s conversations is unclear.

As we wait for Google’s response to this development, users are advised to be vigilant about the information they share with the chatbot.

Looking Ahead

Google Bard is used for various applications, from customer service to personal assistance.

While it aims to provide helpful information to users, the revelations about public indexing raise significant privacy concerns.

Users have always been advised not to share sensitive information with AI chatbots, though the public visibility of these conversations heightens the urgency of this advice.

Featured Image: Photo For Everything/Shutterstock