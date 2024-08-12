Google Halts AdSense Monetization For Russia-Based Publishers

Google’s halting ad monetization for Russian publishers on AdSense, AdMob, and Ad Manager, effective August 12, citing “ongoing developments” in the country.

This impacts Russian digital publishers, content creators, and app devs who use these platforms for revenue generation through ad impressions and clicks.

Background & Context

Google’s decision to halt ad monetization in Russia is not an isolated incident but part of a series of actions the company has taken since 2022 amid geopolitical tensions.

Previous measures include:

Halting ad serving to users in Russia in March 2022

Demonetizing content that exploited, dismissed, or condoned the conflict in Ukraine

Cracking down on state-sponsored YouTube channels and videos, blocking over 1,000 channels and 5.5 million videos

Google will make final payouts to eligible Russian AdSense users in late August, provided there are no payment issues and minimum thresholds are met.

This closes a revenue source for Russian creators who’ve been monetizing non-Russian traffic up to this point.

Google’s latest move has drawn criticism from some Russian officials. Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of Russia’s parliamentary committee on information policy, stated on Telegram that Google is “segregating citizens according to nationality” and supporting the division of the online space.

Potential Impact

The financial impact on Russian content creators could be substantial. Many have used these platforms to monetize traffic from both domestic and international audiences.

With this revenue stream now cut off, creators may need to explore alternative monetization methods or potentially face income reductions.

Beyond individual creators, this move could have broader implications for the Russian digital economy.

As a major player in the global digital advertising market, Google’s withdrawal may create a void that local Russian ad networks might struggle to fill completely.

This could lead to a decrease in overall digital ad spending within the country and potentially affect the quality and quantity of content available to Russian internet users.

Looking Ahead

Google’s exit from Russia’s ad market will force local publishers to pivot. They’ll likely explore alternative platforms or rev streams. This could boost Russian ad tech development, potentially siloing the RuNet further.

We may see similar actions from other companies as geopolitical tensions persist.

Featured Image: Mojahid Mottakin/Shutterstock