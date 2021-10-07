Google Halloween Search Trends For 2021

Google shares data about the top trending Halloween-related searches this year, such as most popular costumes, top haunted house locations in Maps, and more.

Every year Google publishes Halloween search insights, and this year is no different.

While the most popular movies remain fairly consistent from one year to another, it’s the top trending Halloween costumes that reveal what’s capturing the interest of mainstream society at the moment.

As a marketer it helps to keep your finger on the pulse of popular culture, as it can create opportunities to connect with your audience and make your brand more relatable.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

This year Google is publishing data on:

Top Halloween movies

Top Halloween costumes

Most-searched pumpkin patches

Most popular spooky activities in the United States

Here’s a summary of key insights from Google report.

Top Halloween Movies

This list contains a mix of Halloween staples and family friendly classics.

Goes to show that using personalities to build brands into franchises can maximize their staying power.

The most-searched Halloween movies over the past week in the US are:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Halloween (1978)

Friday the 13th

Hocus Pocus

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Halloweentown

Top Halloween Costumes

Traditionally, searches for costume stores peak on Halloween day, but Google can’t wait until then to release the data.

Here’s what it has gathered about popular costumes based searches from the first week of October.

Here are the costume searches that have been trending this week in the U.S.

Trending Halloween costumes:

Squid Game

Gorilla

Britney Spears

Carnage

Venom

Trending couples costumes:

Trixie and Timmy Turner

Bonnie and Clyde

Skid and Pump

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Cosmo and Wanda

Trending dog costumes:

Squid Game

Race car

Vampire

Donkey

Lobster

Popular Pumpkin Patches

On Google Maps, there’s a 375% increase in pumpkin-related searches between September and October.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

The most popular keyword during this time is “pumpkin patch,” which increases nearly 470%.

Here are some of the top-searched pumpkin patches on Google Maps in the U.S.:

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard, Pingree Grove, IL

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest, Glen, IL

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, Wheatland, CA

Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm, Snohomish, WA

Most Searched Halloween Activities

Searches for spooky actives such as corn mazes and haunted houses increase by 270% and 500% respectively between September and October.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Here are some of the top-searched destinations for spooky season activities on Google Maps in the U.S.:

Buford Corn Maze in Buford, Georgia

Field of Screams in Mountville, Pennsylvania

Piedmont Avenue Pumpkin Patch in Oakland, California

Howl-O-Scream in Tampa Bay, Florida

Greenspot Farms in Mentone, California

Texas Pumpkin Fest in Leander, Texas

Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Cornbelly’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Fest in Lehi, Utah

Rutledge Corn Maze in Olympia, Washington

Pennhurst Asylum in Spring City, Pennsylvania

Most Popular Halloween Candy

Lastly, it’s not Halloween without candy, so Google has put together a couple of infographics illustrating peoples’ candy preferences by state.

Sources: Google (1, 2)