Google Expands YMYL Guidelines To Cover Election & Civic Content

Google published a new edition of its Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines.

The update clarifies that the Your Money Your Life (YMYL) category now covers election and voting information, along with other government and civics topics that affect people’s lives.

What’s New

The YMYL framework now uses the label “YMYL Government, Civics & Society,” with the definition calling out “election and voting information” and other informational topics about government and civics.

That takes the YMYL definition beyond the broader societal-impact wording you may remember from earlier editions.

Google’s changelog for this release lists three items: updated YMYL definitions, additional examples for clarity, and minor textual fixes.

A Quick Refresher On YMYL

YMYL topics are subjects where misinformation could significantly affect health, finances, safety, or the welfare of society. Pages on YMYL topics require the most scrutiny for Page Quality ratings.

The guidelines group YMYL into four buckets: Health or Safety, Financial Security, Government/Civics & Society, and Other.

Reminder: Quality raters follow these guidelines to evaluate search results, but their ratings don’t directly affect how any individual page ranks. Google uses the ratings to check whether its systems are producing helpful results and to guide improvements over time.

Why This Matters

If you cover elections, voting procedures, candidate information, or local civic processes, your pages are now treated as YMYL.

That raises the bar for accuracy, sourcing, and author credentials. The guidelines also stress reputation signals from experts in the field when evaluating YMYL topics.

What To Do Next

Take some time to review your current civic and government pages to ensure they’re accurate and thorough. Highlight the author’s experience so visitors can trust the content, and be sure to cite primary sources when possible.

For information that can change quickly, such as registration deadlines or polling places, consider setting up a maintenance plan and keeping update logs.

When it comes to reputational signals on YMYL pages, it’s helpful to link to expert references and independent coverage instead of relying solely on traffic snapshots or general popularity.

Looking ahead

This edition runs 182 pages and is the first major update to these guidelines since January.

By aligning your civic content with these standards, you’ll be better positioned to meet user expectations and adapt to any changes Google makes in the future.

Expect continued revisions as Google refines examples and rating guidance.

Featured Image: Mameraman/Shutterstock