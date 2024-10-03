Google Expands Visual & Audio Search With New AI Tools

Google announced that a series of AI-powered updates to Search and Lens will be rolling out this week.

New Visual & Audio Search Features

Google Lens, the company’s visual search tool, is receiving several enhancements:

Video understanding: You can now ask questions about videos you capture, with AI analyzing video content and spoken queries. Voice input: Lens now allows you to ask questions verbally about objects you photograph. Enhanced shopping results: When photographing products, Lens will display more comprehensive information, including reviews and price comparisons.

These features are being rolled out globally for Search Labs users in the Google app, with support initially limited to English queries.

Circle to Search Expands

Google’s Circle to Search feature now includes song identification capabilities.

This update is being made available on over 150 million Android devices.

AI-Organized Search Results & Web Discovery

The company is introducing AI-organized search results pages in the U.S., starting with recipes and meal inspiration.

A new design for AI Overviews now includes links to supporting webpages within the text.

Ads In AI Overviews

Google is introducing ads into AI Overviews for relevant queries in the U.S.

The company states:

“Following positive feedback, we’re starting to bring ads in AI Overviews to the U.S. for relevant queries, so we can continue to connect people with the products and brands that are helpful to their searches.”

Industry Context

These updates come as Google faces increasing competition in the search market. Microsoft’s Bing, enhanced with ChatGPT technology, has gained traction, while OpenAI intends to enter the search space with SearchGPT.

Privacy and antitrust concerns surround Google’s data collection and market dominance. Integrating more AI features and adding ads in AI Overviews may further fuel these debates.

As Google continues to integrate AI into its core products, questions remain about the implications for user privacy, web traffic to other sites, and the overall health of the online ecosystem.

Featued Image: Mojahid Mottakin/Shutterstock