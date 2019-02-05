Google Expands Maximize Conversions Bidding for TrueView for Action Ads

Google is making maximize conversions bidding globally available to advertisers using TrueView for Action campaigns.

TrueView for Action campaigns are designed to drive leads and conversions by adding prominent CTAs and headline text overlays to video ads on YouTube.

Maximize conversions is a smart bidding strategy that helps advertisers get as much conversion volume as possible.

It utilizes Google’s machine learning capabilities to get the most out of a campaign’s budget with minimal work involved.

“Simply put, Maximize conversions is an easy and effective way to generate more of the website actions that are important to your business, like booking a trip, scheduling a test drive or requesting more information.”

Google says maximize conversions can be an effective strategy for those who are either new to TrueView for action campaigns or are looking to run burst campaigns.

It’s also an alternative option for advertisers who don’t meet the recommended threshold of 50 conversions per week for target cost-per-acquisition (CPA) bidding.

Google notes that Target CPA may be a better option for advertisers who have a specific ROI goal for their video campaigns.

To learn more about how to set up TrueView for Action campaigns, see Google’s step-by-step instructions.