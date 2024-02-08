Google Expands Gemini AI Across Its Product Suite

Google has announced the broad integration of Gemini across many of its products and services, marking a milestone in making AI available in everyday applications.

Gemini represents Google’s “state of the art” system that outperforms humans in testing across areas like language, image, audio and video understanding.

The largest Gemini model, Ultra 1.0, scored higher than human experts on tests that evaluate knowledge and problem-solving abilities across 57 diverse subjects.

“Today we’re taking our next step and bringing Ultra to our products and the world,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, in a blog post.

Introducing ‘Gemini Advanced’

One way users can access Gemini is through Google’s experimental chatbot ‘Bard,’ which will now be called simply Gemini. A more advanced version called ‘Gemini Advanced’ will also launch, available initially through Google’s new ‘Google One AI Premium’ subscription.

Gemini Advanced taps into the full capabilities of Ultra to provide reasoning, follow instructions, generate content and enable creative collaboration. Google said it can act as a personalized tutor or aid users in planning business strategies.

The premium subscription will cost $9.99 per month and bundle top AI features from Google into a single offering. This includes extras like expanded cloud storage.

Gemini Coming To Key Google Products

In addition to the chatbot, Gemini models will power AI capabilities in Google’s most popular products.

The company said Gemini is coming soon to Workspace, its suite of collaboration and productivity apps. Key features like ‘Smart Compose’ in Gmail use Gemini to help users write faster. Later this year, Google One subscribers will also get access to Gemini directly within Workspace apps.

For Google Cloud customers, Gemini will help developers code faster, improve productivity, and strengthen security through AI.

Google plans to share more details next week about what Gemini will enable for developers and Cloud customers.