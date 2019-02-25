Google Expands Call-Only Ads With More Text

Google is upgrading call-only ads with the option to add up to two headlines and more text in the description.

The update, rolling out in the coming weeks, will let advertisers include two 30-character headlines.

Description lines are also increasing from 80 characters to 90 characters.

“People often prefer to talk to a business before buying a product or service. Call-only ads allow people to call you from mobile search results to quickly get the answers they need… To make sure your customers are fully aware of who they’re calling, take advantage of these added lines of ad text to describe your business in more detail.”

In order to make it easier to fit both the business name and a call-to-action in the ad, the business name is being moved to the beginning of the ad description.

This gives advertisers more space in the headline area for a call-to-action, as shown in the example below:

Google reminds advertisers that being clear and transparent about the business and what it offers is a key principle of Google’s call-only advertising policies.