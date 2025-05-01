Google Expands AIO Coverage In Select Industries

BrightEdge Generative Parser™ detected an expansion of AI Overviews beginning April 25th, covering a larger quantity of entertainment and travel search queries, with noteworthy growth in insurance, B2B technology and education queries.

Expanded AIO Coverage

Expansion of AIO coverage for actor filmographies represented the largest growth area for the entertainment sector, with 76.34% of new query coverage focused on these kinds of queries. In total, the entertainment sector experienced approximately 175% expansion of AI Overview coverage.

Geographic specific travel queries experienced substantial coverage growth of approximately 108%, showing up in greater numbers for people who are searching for activities in specific travel destinations within specific time periods. These are complex search queries that are difficult to get right with the normal organic search.

B2B Technology

The technology space continues to experience steady growth of approximately 7% while the Insurance topic has a slightly greater expansion of nearly 8%. These two sectors bear a little more examination because they mean that publishers increasingly shouldn’t rely on keyword search results performance but instead focus on growing mindshare in the audience that are likely to be interested in these topics. Doing this may also assist in generating the external signals of relevance that Google may be looking for when understanding what topics a website is authoritative and expert in.

According to BrightEdge:

“Technical implementation queries for containerization (Docker) and data management technologies are gaining significant traction, with AIOs expanding to address specific coding challenges.”

That suggests that Google is stepping up on how-to type queries to help people understand the blizzard of new technologies, services and products that are available every month.

Education Queries

The Education sector also continues to see steady growth with a nearly 5% expansion of AIO keyword coverage, wiwth nearly 32% of that growth coming from keywords associated with online learning, with particular focus on specialized degree programs and professional certifications in new and emerging fields.

BrightEdge commented on the data:

“Industry-specific expansion rates directly impact visibility potential. Intent patterns are unique to each vertical – success requires understanding the specific query types gaining AI Overviews in YOUR industry, not just high-volume terms. Google is building distinct AI Overview patterns for each sector.”

Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge, observes:

“The data is clear, Google is reshaping search with AI-first results in highly specific ways across different verticals. What works in one industry won’t translate to another.”

Takeaways

Entertainment Sector Sees Largest AIO Growth

Actor filmographies dominate expanded coverage, making up over 76% of entertainment-related expansions.

Entertainment queries in AIO expanded by about 175%.

Travel AIO Coverage Grows For Location-Specific Queries

Geographic and time-specific activity searches expanded by roughly 108%.

AIO is increasingly surfacing for complex trip planning queries.

Steady AIO Expansion In B2B Technology

About 7% growth, with increasing coverage of technical topics.

Google appears to target how-to queries in fast growing technology sectors.

Insurance Sector Expansion Signals Broader Intent Targeting

Insurance topics coverage by AIO grew by nearly 8%.

Education Sector Growth Is Focused On Online Learning

5% increase overall, with nearly one-third of new AIO coverage tied to online programs and professional certifications in emerging fields.

Sector-Specific AIO Patterns Require Tailored SEO Strategies

Success depends on understanding AIO triggers within your vertical and not relying solely on high-volume keywords, which means considering a more nuanced approach to topics. Google’s AI-first indexing is reshaping how publishers need to think about search visibility.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens