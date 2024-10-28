Google Expands AI Overviews In Search To Over 100 Countries

Google has announced an international expansion of its AI Overviews in Search feature to more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.

The expansion marks the largest rollout since the feature’s initial US launch in May.

According to Srinivasan “Cheenu” Venkatachary, Google’s VP of Search Quality, the expansion will enable AI Overviews to reach more than one billion global users monthly.

Multilingual Support

The update includes broader language support, making AI Overviews available in English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Users in supported countries can now access the feature in any of these languages, regardless of location.

For instance, Spanish speakers in the United States can now view AI Overviews in their preferred language.

Website Integration

In its announcement, Google notes that it has implemented several updates to improve website discovery through AI overviews.

These include:

A prominent right-hand link display for desktop users

Mobile-optimized site icons in the upper right corner

New in-line links within AI Overview text

Google claims these improvements have increased traffic to websites since their implementation.

Advertising Integration

Google has begun showing ads within AI Overviews for mobile users in the US, maintaining separate labeling for organic and sponsored results.

This advertising integration began earlier this month.

Looking Ahead

The worldwide rollout of AI Overviews begins this week.

This update represents one of Google’s largest AI feature deployments to date, though questions remain about its impact on traditional search result rankings and web traffic patterns.

Featured Image: Koshiro K/Shutterstock