Google Expands AI Overviews In Circle To Search

Google is rolling out updates to the “Circle to Search” tool, making it more helpful for marketers, businesses, and Android users.

Circle to Search lets you circle, scribble, or tap on anything visible on your phone screen to instantly search the web without switching apps.

With expanded AI Overviews, the tool is better equipped to deliver useful insights—especially for visual searches.

AI Overviews Now Cover More Visual Searches

The most significant update is the expansion of AI Overviews to handle a broader range of visual search results.

You can circle objects like a trending product, a competitor’s ad, or a storefront logo to get an instant, AI-powered summary.

For example, suppose you spot an interesting product in a social media post. In that case, you can circle it to generate an overview of the brand, pricing, related products, and links to explore further.

This makes it easier to research trends, analyze competitors, and stay on top of what resonates with audiences.

Navigational Searches

Google is improving Circle to Search to make it easier for you to find and use information. You can now quickly visit a URL, send an email, or call a phone number.

Circle to Search will recognize numbers, email addresses, and URLs on your screen so you can act with just one tap.

Why This Matters

Visual search can assist marketers with understanding consumer behavior and identifying opportunities.

Through Circle to Search, you can extract information from social media posts, competitor materials, or real-world items like event signage or product displays.

This access to insights can help with making data-driven decisions faster.

Availability

These new features are rolling out now for Android users.