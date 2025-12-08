Google Disputes Report Claiming Ads Are Coming To Gemini In 2026

Google is publicly pushing back on an Adweek report that claimed the company told advertising clients it plans to bring ads to its Gemini AI chatbot next year.

Dan Taylor, Google’s Vice President of Global Ads, responded directly on X shortly after the story published, calling the report inaccurate and denying any plans to monetize the Gemini app.

The Original Report

Adweek’s Trishla Ostwal reported that Google had informed advertising clients about plans to introduce ads to Gemini. According to the exclusive story, Google representatives held calls with at least two advertising clients indicating that ad placements in Gemini were targeted for a 2026 rollout.

The agency buyers who spoke to Adweek remained anonymous. They said details on ad formats, pricing, and testing were unclear, and that Google had not shared prototypes or technical specifications about how ads would appear in the chatbot.

Notably, the report said this plan would be separate from advertisements in AI Mode, Google’s AI-powered search experience.

Google’s Response

Taylor disputed the claims publicly on X, writing: “This story is based on uninformed, anonymous sources who are making inaccurate claims. There are no ads in the Gemini app and there are no current plans to change that.”

Google’s official AdsLiaison account amplified the denial, reiterating that there are no ads in the Gemini app and no current plans to add them, and pointing out that ads currently appear in AI Overviews in English in the US, with expansion to more English-speaking countries, and are being tested in AI Mode.

Logan Kilpatrick, who works on Google’s Gemini team, responded to Taylor’s post with “thanks for clarifying!!”

Where Google Is Monetizing AI

While the Gemini app itself remains ad-free according to Google, the company is actively monetizing other AI-powered search experiences.

Google began showing ads in AI Overviews earlier this year and has been expanding that program to additional English-speaking countries. The company also continues testing advertisements within AI Mode.

Why This Matters

The question of how AI chatbots will be monetized has become increasingly relevant as these products gain mainstream adoption. Google, OpenAI, and other AI companies face pressure to generate revenue from expensive-to-run conversational AI products.

Just last week, code discovered in ChatGPT’s Android app suggested OpenAI may be building an advertising framework, though the company has not confirmed any plans to introduce ads.

For now, Google maintains that Gemini users won’t see ads in the chatbot app. Whether that position changes as the AI landscape evolves remains to be seen.