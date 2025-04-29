Google Discover Desktop Data Previously Trackable In Search Console

Editor’s Update: The method previously described for accessing Google Discover desktop data in Search Console has been disabled. This article has been updated to reflect this change while preserving the insights from the original leaked data.

Google recently confirmed that Discover is coming to desktop search, but new findings show it has been in testing for over 16 months.

If you know where to look, this data is already available in Search Console.

Hidden Desktop Discover Data in Search Console

Google announced Discover for desktop at the Search Central Live event in Madrid.

Now, John Shehata, CEO of NewzDash, has found that desktop data has been tracked in Search Console since early 2024.

Shehata shared on LinkedIn:

“Google Discover on desktop is finally here–and it’s already been quietly tracked in Google Search Console! Thanks to a simple URL tweak, we now have access to 16 months of Discover desktop data–right inside GSC.”

How to Access Desktop Discover Data

Want to see your desktop Discover stats? Just add special text to your Search Console URL.

Shehata explained:

“I added &metrics=CLICKS&compare_device=MOBILE&device=DESKTOP to the Discover URL in GSC. This let me compare desktop vs. mobile Discover performance.”

SEJ has tested this method and confirmed it works for revealing desktop Discover data.

Others were able to replicate it as well:

Key Findings From Early Desktop Discover Data

Looking at 9.6 billion impressions, Shehata found:

Google has been testing desktop Discover for at least 16 months

Big jumps in traffic happened around July 30, 2024, and October 2024

Mobile click rates are nearly twice as high as desktop in most countries

New Zealand appears to be a test market with desktop traffic at 18% of mobile levels

Desktop data isn’t shown for many countries in Search Console

Optimizing Content for Desktop Discover

While the basic rules are similar to mobile Discover, consider these desktop-specific tips:

Track both devices : Set up GA4 filters to separate desktop and mobile Discover traffic using “pubsub2” referrer filters with device settings

: Set up GA4 filters to separate desktop and mobile Discover traffic using “pubsub2” referrer filters with device settings Use good images : Desktop screens show images differently, but Google still wants high-quality photos (at least 1200px wide)

: Desktop screens show images differently, but Google still wants high-quality photos (at least 1200px wide) Craft smart headlines: Discover seems to favor headlines with a “curiosity gap,” providing enough information to interest readers while withholding key details.

What This Means for SEO Pros

The desktop rollout brings both chances and challenges. Desktop users browse differently from mobile users, which affects how content performs.

Shehata noted:

“This data opens up a new layer of Discover strategy. Desktop Discover is still in its early stages, but now’s the time to start analyzing.”

Google hasn’t announced when desktop Discover will fully launch. However, this hidden data provides publishers with a head start in understanding this new traffic source.

Disclaimer: The insights in this article are based on temporarily accessible data that may not represent the final implementation of Google’s desktop Discover feature. Publishers should treat these findings as preliminary rather than definitive.

