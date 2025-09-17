Google Discover Adds Social Media Posts & Follow Buttons

Google is updating Discover with two changes that could change how your content finds readers.

You can now follow publishers directly in Discover, and Google will start showing social posts from platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts in the feed.

Rollout begins today, with social integrations coming in the weeks ahead.

Layla Amjadi, Senior Director of Product Management for Search, wrote:

“We’re updating Discover to make it even easier to find, follow and engage with the content and creators you care about most. From creators to news publishers, Discover will be a more helpful and personalized jumping-off point for exploring the web.

What’s New Today

Signed-in users can follow publishers and creators right inside Discover.

When someone taps a name in Discover, they’ll see a dedicated space with that source’s content across formats. If they like what they see, they can follow to get more from that source over time.

Here’s an example of a dedicated publisher space in Google Discover:

Google’s announcement reads:

“Now, you can “follow” publishers or creators right on Discover to see more of their content. You can preview a publisher or creator’s content — including articles, YouTube videos and posts from social channels — before you follow. Just tap their name to find a new, dedicated space for their content.”

Social Posts In Discover

Google Discover will soon begin showing posts from X and Instagram, along with YouTube Shorts, with more platforms planned.

Google’s announcement reads:

“In the coming weeks, you’ll start to see more types of content in Discover from publishers and creators across the web, such as posts from X and Instagram and YouTube Shorts, with more platforms to come. In our research, people told us they enjoyed seeing a mix of content in Discover, including videos and social posts, in addition to articles.”

Here’s an example of an in-feed social media post in Google Discover:

Why This Matters

If you publish across web + social, your posts could reach Discover audiences without an extra tap into each platform.

The Follow button gives you a direct, opt-in signal that may help stabilize Discover traffic over time.

This follows Google’s preferred sources feature in Top Stories, which lets people pick news outlets they want to see more often for timely queries.

Looking Ahead

The follow button is available starting today for signed-in users. Social posts will appear in the coming weeks as the integration rolls out.

Together, these updates point to more user-directed personalization across Search surfaces.