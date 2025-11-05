Google Deprecates Practice Problem Structured Data In Search

Google is removing support for practice problem structured data from search results starting January. The change is part of ongoing work to simplify the results page, Search Advocate John Mueller wrote.

The announcement reads:

“We’re constantly working to simplify the search results page, so that it’s quick and easy to find the information and websites you’re looking for. As part of this effort, we regularly evaluate all of our existing features to make sure they’re still useful, both for people searching on Google and for website owners. Through this process, we’ve identified some features that aren’t being used very often and aren’t adding significant value to users. In these cases, we’ve found that other advancements on the search results page are able to get people what they’re looking for more seamlessly. So we’re beginning to phase these lesser-used features out.”

What’s Changing

Practice Problem Structured Data

Google added a deprecation notice to the practice problem documentation.

Practice problem structured data will be removed from Search Console rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and the list of Search appearance filters.

The Search Console API will continue to support the practice problem type before it’s phased out.

Dataset Structured Data

Google clarified that Dataset structured data is only used by Dataset Search, not Google Search.

The company removed the deprecation banner from the Dataset documentation to reflect this distinction.

Book Actions

Google removed the deprecation banner from Book actions documentation. The markup remains in use for features in Google Search.

Why This Matters

Google is phasing out these features to simplify results.

For most searches, you likely won’t notice a difference, and the update should improve speed.

Looking Ahead

Watch the documentation changelog for updates on structured data used by specific features. If you implement practice problem markup, plan to remove or ignore it and reallocate that effort elsewhere.

Featured Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock