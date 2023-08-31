Register Today
Google Debunks Myths Surrounding Redirect Types

Google's John Mueller answers a few common questions about redirect types and the continued importance of technical SEO.

  • The use of one type of redirect over another does not impact PageRank significantly, according to the latest video from Google Search Central.
  • Search Advocate John Mueller also debunked the widespread belief that permanent redirects are irreversible in a related discussion.
  • In addition, technical SEO is not diminishing, but remains foundational.
Google Search Advocate John Mueller tackled myths surrounding redirect types in a video for Google Search Central and related discussion on X/Twitter.

The discussion dispelled long-standing confusion about how Google treats various redirect types.

Redirect Types Don’t Impact PageRank

The conversation started with Mueller addressing a highly-discussed topic in SEO: whether to use a 301 or a 302 redirect for maximum PageRank.

His advice? Use the redirect that matches your situation (temporary, permanent, etc.).

“The good news is it doesn’t matter. Use the technically correct redirect type.”

He continued to mention that other types, like 307 and 308, are also valid choices, as search engines have dealt with redirects since their inception.

Anyone who doubts this advice should refer to Google’s documentation on HTTP status codes and related videos from Google Search Central.

No Fixed Time Frame For Temporary Redirects

Lyndon NA, an active participant in the dialogue, asked Mueller about the temporal aspect of 302 and 307 redirects.

Mueller said there was no fixed timeframe, leaving SEO professionals in the usual position of waiting to see what happens after updating or removing a redirect.

Permanent Redirects Can Be Reversed

Contrary to popular belief that permanent redirects are irreversible, Mueller threw in a curveball by letting SEO professionals know that permanent redirects aren’t actually permanent.

This insight shifts the paradigm on how professionals should consider the “permanence” of certain SEO decisions.

Technical SEO Still Matters

Yigit Konur, another contributor to the conversation, claimed that technical SEO was becoming less significant daily.

Mueller opposed this view, stating that technical SEO “continues to be the foundation of everything built on the open web.”

Shedding Light On The Effects Of Redirects

This conversation helped to peel back layers of myths and misunderstandings about redirect types and HTTP status codes, enabling SEO professionals to strategize based on facts rather than assumptions.

Featured image: duangphorn wiriya/Shutterstock

