Google Data: Top Holiday Shopping Searches

Google’s latest guide to holiday shopping trends is now available with insights into top searches and most popular products.
The new Google Shopping Gift Guide identifies trending product categories as well as the most sought after gift within those categories.
This data can be useful to marketers working on holiday shopping campaigns as it shows what searchers’ priorities are right now when looking for gifts.
Here’s a roundup of top insights from Google’s new shopping guide. I’ve trimmed the top products lists to just 3 items; Google’s full lists contain anywhere from 10 to 15 products.
Top Gifts For Chefs
Insights:
- Searches for recipes have doubled this year, reaching an all-time high.
- Searches for bakeware and cookware are up 34% this year.
- Search interest for coffee makers surged to an all-time high, up more than 33% from last year.
Top Products:
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven
- Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini
Top Fitness Gifts
Insights:
- Searches for home exercise are up 85% this year.
- Search interest for exercise equipment has jumped 116% this year.
- Searches for sportswear are up 23%, a 5-year high for that category.
Top Products:
- The North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots
- Fitbit Versa 3
- The North Face Women’s Shellista III Mid
Top Technology Gifts
Insights:
- Monitors and headsets with microphones both saw 450%+ spikes in searches.
- Searches for streaming increased 33% this year.
- Searches for ring lights are at their all-time high, as they provide ideal lighting for video recordings and meetings.
Top Products:
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple iPhone 12
Top Home Decor Gifts
Insights:
- People are in the DIY spirit this year, with interest in “how-to” up 22%.
- Searches for chunky blankets are up 79%.
- Raised-bed gardening and flower boxes were among the top DIY-related searches
Top Products:
- White artificial Christmas tree with lights
- Propane steel patio heaters
- LED lights
Top Self Care Gifts
Insights:
- Searches for self-care are at an all time high this year and rose 250%
- Searches for gift baskets and care packages rose 130% this year.
- Skincare searches are up 29% this year.
Top Products:
- ULTA 12 Days of Beauty
- Sauvage by Christian Dior
- Oral-B iO Series 9
Top Gaming Gifts
Insights:
- Searches for gaming consoles up 39% this year.
- Searches related to video games typically spike around the holidays, but this year interest jumped to a 5-year high in March.
- Search interest for virtual reality headsets rose 24% this year.
Top Products:
- Sony PlayStation 5
- Microsoft Xbox Series X
- Microsoft Xbox Series S
Top Kids Gifts
Insights:
- Searches for toys are up 12%.
- Searches are at an all-time high for roller skates, kids books, backyard games, and longboards.
- Both puzzles and board games saw an unseasonal spike in searches around April.
Top Products:
- CoComelon Musical Bedtime JJ Doll
- Squishmallow 16” Gordon Shark
- Pokémon champion’s path box
Google’s full guide to top holiday shopping searches can be found here. The guide also links out to Google Shopping searches for each of the products mentioned.