Google Data: Top Holiday Shopping Searches

Google’s latest guide to holiday shopping trends is now available with insights into top searches and most popular products.

The new Google Shopping Gift Guide identifies trending product categories as well as the most sought after gift within those categories.

This data can be useful to marketers working on holiday shopping campaigns as it shows what searchers’ priorities are right now when looking for gifts.

Here’s a roundup of top insights from Google’s new shopping guide. I’ve trimmed the top products lists to just 3 items; Google’s full lists contain anywhere from 10 to 15 products.

Top Gifts For Chefs

Insights:

Searches for recipes have doubled this year, reaching an all-time high.

have doubled this year, reaching an all-time high. Searches for bakeware and cookware are up 34% this year.

and are up 34% this year. Search interest for coffee makers surged to an all-time high, up more than 33% from last year.

Top Products:

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini

Top Fitness Gifts

Insights:

Searches for home exercise are up 85% this year.

are up 85% this year. Search interest for exercise equipment has jumped 116% this year.

has jumped 116% this year. Searches for sportswear are up 23%, a 5-year high for that category.

Top Products:

The North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots

Fitbit Versa 3

The North Face Women’s Shellista III Mid

Top Technology Gifts

Insights:

Monitors and headsets with microphones both saw 450%+ spikes in searches.

both saw 450%+ spikes in searches. Searches for streaming increased 33% this year.

increased 33% this year. Searches for ring lights are at their all-time high, as they provide ideal lighting for video recordings and meetings.

Top Products:

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple iPhone 12

Top Home Decor Gifts

Insights:

People are in the DIY spirit this year, with interest in “how-to” up 22%.

up 22%. Searches for chunky blankets are up 79%.

are up 79%. Raised-bed gardening and flower boxes were among the top DIY-related searches

Top Products:

White artificial Christmas tree with lights

Propane steel patio heaters

LED lights

Top Self Care Gifts

Insights:

Searches for self-care are at an all time high this year and rose 250%

are at an all time high this year and rose 250% Searches for gift baskets and care packages rose 130% this year.

and rose 130% this year. Skincare searches are up 29% this year.

Top Products:

ULTA 12 Days of Beauty

Sauvage by Christian Dior

Oral-B iO Series 9

Top Gaming Gifts

Insights:

Searches for gaming consoles up 39% this year.

up 39% this year. Searches related to video games typically spike around the holidays, but this year interest jumped to a 5-year high in March.

in March. Search interest for virtual reality headsets rose 24% this year.

Top Products:

Sony PlayStation 5

Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series S

Top Kids Gifts

Insights:

Searches for toys are up 12%.

are up 12%. Searches are at an all-time high for roller skates , kids books , backyard games , and longboards .

, , , and . Both puzzles and board games saw an unseasonal spike in searches around April.

Top Products:

CoComelon Musical Bedtime JJ Doll

Squishmallow 16” Gordon Shark

Pokémon champion’s path box

Google’s full guide to top holiday shopping searches can be found here. The guide also links out to Google Shopping searches for each of the products mentioned.