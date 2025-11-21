Google CTR Trends In Q3: Branded Clicks Fan Out, Longer Queries Hold

Advanced Web Ranking released its Q3 Google organic clickthrough report, tracking CTR changes by ranking position across query types and industries.

The company compared July through September against April through June. The dataset is international, so the patterns reflect broad search behavior rather than a single region.

Here’s what stands out in this quarter’s report.

Branded Desktop Searches Shift Clicks Down-Page

The clearest movement this quarter shows up in branded queries on desktop.

For searches containing a brand or business name, position 1 lost 1.52 percentage points of CTR. Positions 2 through 6 gained a combined 8.71 points.

Unbranded queries were mostly unchanged, so this shift appears specific to how people navigate brand SERPs on desktop.

Commercial & Location Queries Lose Top CTR

When AWR sorted results by intent, commercial and location searches posted the clearest top-position declines.

Commercial queries, defined as searches including terms like “buy” or “price,” saw positions 1 and 2 on desktop drop a combined 4.20 points. Position 1 accounted for most of that loss at 3.01 points.

Location searches also weakened at the top. Position 1 fell 2.52 points on desktop and 2.13 points on mobile.

AWR doesn’t attribute cause, but these are the SERPs where rich results and other modules can crowd the page.

The takeaway is that top organic placements in commercial and local contexts captured a smaller share of clicks in Q3 than they did in Q2.

Longer Queries Hold Steady

Query length shows another split that matters for forecasting traffic.

On desktop, position-1 CTR fell for shorter multi-word searches. Two-word queries dropped 1.22 points and three-word queries dropped 1.24 points at the top spot.

AWR notes that 4+ word queries were the only group with steady CTR this quarter.

On mobile, the movement went the other way for the shortest queries. One-word searches gained 1.52 points at position 1.

The takeaway here is that short, generic desktop searches remain the most volatile category of CTR performance, while longer searches looked more stable in Q3.

Industry Winners And Losers

AWR tracked CTR shifts across 18 verticals and tied those changes to demand trends.

The report highlighted several large moves:

Arts & Entertainment had the steepest single-position decline, with position 1 on desktop down 5.13 points.

had the steepest single-position decline, with position 1 on desktop down 5.13 points. Travel showed the strongest gain, with position 2 on desktop up 2.46 points.

showed the strongest gain, with position 2 on desktop up 2.46 points. Shopping saw a redistribution near the top. Position 1 on desktop fell 2.10 points, while positions 2 and 3 gained a combined 2.83 points.

The takeaway is that CTR isn’t shifting evenly across verticals. Some categories are seeing a top-spot squeeze, while others are seeing clicks spread across more of the upper results.

Why This Matters For You

Q3 adds another data point for explaining CTR changes when rankings stay flat.

For branded desktop searches, position 1 is still dominant, but it’s no longer absorbing as much of the clickshare as last quarter.

If you track brand terms, it’s worth watching whether traffic is distributing across multiple listings on those SERPs.

And if your traffic depends on short, high-volume desktop queries, this report suggests those segments are still the most exposed to quarter-over-quarter click shifts. Longer searches were the only length group that held steady at the top in Q3.

Looking Ahead

AWR’s report reflects an international dataset and doesn’t isolate a single driver behind the CTR movement. Still, the direction in Q3 is clear in a few places.

Branded desktop clicks are spreading beyond position 1, and commercial and local SERPs continue to pressure the top organic slot.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock