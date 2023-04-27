Google Cracks Down On Ads For Products With Risk Of Death

Google recently made an important announcement about its dangerous products and services policy.

This update, set to go into effect in July 2023, aims to regulate the advertising of products that can cause serious harm or loss of life.

Let’s look at what this update entails.

Overview

From July 3, 2023, Google will enforce the updated Dangerous Products and Services Policy.

The policy now covers ads for products that are dangerous to people’s health and safety.

These products must have a proven risk of causing death or severe harm, and they should also have a history of consumer advisories, or product recalls.

Google’s announcement reads:

“In July 2023, the Google Ads Dangerous products and services policy will be updated to include ads for products which carry an imminent, proven and unresolved risk of death or grievous bodily harm, that have been the subject of a consumer advisory or product recalls. We will begin enforcing the policy update on July 3.”

Google doesn’t provide any specific examples of what will be restricted under its new policy. I presume the company doesn’t want to draw any unneeded attention toward potentially deadly products.

It’s important to note that this update will only affect ads created after the policy change.

Warning System & Account Suspension

If advertisers violate the updated policy, Google won’t immediately suspend their accounts.

Instead, advertisers will receive a warning at least seven days before any action is taken.

A warning period allows advertisers to review their ads and make sure they comply with the policy.

To avoid penalties, use this time to assess your ads and remove any that violate the policy before July 3, 2023.

In Summary

Google’s Dangerous Products and Services policy update is important for responsible advertising and consumer protection.

The policy now covers ads for products with an immediate risk of death or severe harm and a history of consumer advisories or product recalls.

Advertisers must review their ads and remove any violating the policy before July 3, 2023, to avoid penalties.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Jose Luis Stephens/Shutterstock