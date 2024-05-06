Google Connects Imported User Data To GA4 Audiences

Google has streamlined the process for using imported user data to build audiences in Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

This eliminates the need for users to visit a website or app before joining designated audiences.

Google’s official announcement states:

“We’ve made it easier to use imported user data with audiences. Now, data you upload, joined via either user ID or client ID can be used to qualify users for your GA4 audiences right away, without them needing to visit your site or app first.”

Google illustrated the new capability with an example:

“Imagine you have a ‘Gold’ loyalty tier audience. By uploading your loyalty tier data, ‘Gold’ users will automatically be added to your GA4 audience without requiring further activity from them.”

Streamlining Audience Building

Google is tapping into GA4’s user data import functionality, which allows you to add external data like customer loyalty status, purchase histories, and lifetime values from CRM systems.

Before this change, uploaded user data informed analysis but didn’t automatically qualify users for audiences.

The new process provides a more seamless way to construct valuable audience segments using offline user insights.

A Google Analytics help document on user data import confirms:

“You can enhance user segmentation and remarketing audiences by importing user metadata that you store outside of Analytics.”

Requirements

Importing user data requires unique User IDs, Client IDs (web), and App Instance IDs (apps) to map user records. Google cautions against uploading files “that include duplicate keys.

Strict guidelines prohibit uploading “personally identifiable information with user-data import.” User IDs must be hashed.

Once uploaded and processed, the imported data becomes instantly available for audience qualification without additional actions. Subsequent uploads or data collection can overwrite values.

Why SEJ Cares

The change bridges the gap between an organization’s customer database and GA4 audience strategy.

Previously, uploaded offline user data informed analysis but didn’t directly build audiences. Building audiences depended on tracked site/app behavior separate from imported attributes like loyalty status.

This overcomes a limitation to utilizing holistic customer insights for GA4 audiences, creating an opportunity for audience-centric use cases.

How It Helps

This update to GA4 can simplify your audience marketing workflows in the following ways.

Audience List Uploads & Portability

You can now translate offline customer lists and CRM segmentation into GA4 audience definitions, allowing audience portability across systems.

Dynamic Audience Refreshes

You can overwrite imported values through periodic data uploads based on the latest offline qualifications. This removes the need for complex script-based audience refreshes or manual list management.

Richer Audience Enrichment

Uploaded attributes provide an additional layer of demographic, interest, intent, and engagement indicators.

These can be layered into audience definitions alongside on-site and app behavior, enabling richer segmentation logic.

Looking Ahead

This update could be a difference-maker for brands that leverage promotions, content experiences, and messaging tailored to their offline customer stratification, like loyalty tiers.

While the ability to upload offline user attributes has existed, instantly aligning those attributes to GA4 audience definitions opens up new opportunities for richer audience segmentation, tailored marketing, and optimized customer experiences.

Featured Image: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock