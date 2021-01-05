Join Now

Google Clarifies Passage-Based Ranking, 2020 Clockscars & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

The Marketing O’Clock team dives into Google’s plans for passage-based ranking, TikTok and Instagram Reel’s entrance into Google Discover, and more!

On this episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Jess Budde break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

If you are unable to listen on Spotify, check out the video version of this episode on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Google Clarifies Passage Based Ranking’s New Look After Image Blunder

Google’s Search On 2020 presentation, showed a very bold example of a SERP impacted by “Passages” with images of both before and after the change.

However, after analyzing the images within the presentation, it turns out that this was simply a “bad illustration” and contrary to the image provided, Google Passage-based rankings won’t impact the display.

After a conversation with Google’s public search liaison, Danny Sullivan cleared it up on Twitter, and the Marketing O’Clock gang takes a deep dive into what went wrong with this image.

Google’s Short Videos Carousel Expands to Include Tiktok & Instagram Reels

Google’s short video carousels are no longer just for YouTube shorts! Instagram Reels and TikToks can now be seen alongside, if not dominating YouTube shorts in the carousel.

Take a look at this recent example of these short video carousels, compared to how they looked back in November.

This week’s take of the week comes from Pamela Lund, host of the Not Bad Advice podcast, whom Twitter thinks is the biggest fan of all things sports. When will Twitter figure out that no means no?

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Morning Brew co-founder, Austen Rief gives us insight into how Morning Brew into how paid acquisition has influenced their growth exponentially.

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • Who decided that practice problems on Google’s search results page were a good idea?
  • What did Facebook do to influence a large number of its employees to quit?
  • Where can I find great information on how to repurpose existing content on Instagram?
  • When will P&G figure out that Facebook owns Instagram?
  • Why does Google consider every query in a DSA campaign an exact match?
  • How are Reels influencing the Instagram algorithm?

Lastly, we proudly head on over to the highly anticipated annual yearly awards show, the Clockscars, that recaps the best of the digital marketing & Marketing O’Clock community in what was a tumultuous 2020.

Check out the Marketing O’Clock site to subscribe to the show and read all the articles featured on the first show of 2021!

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North

Katie Gaisser

Katie Gaisser

Digital Marketing Coordinator at Cypress North

Katie Gaisser is a digital marketing coordinator at Cypress North & producer of Marketing O'Clock, on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

