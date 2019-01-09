Google Chrome to Expand Ad Blocking Worldwide on July 9th

Google Chrome is expanding its ad blocking efforts worldwide on July 9, which will affect sites that repeatedly show disruptive ads.

In February 2018, Google rolled out an update to Chrome designed to block abusive ad experiences.

The initial update only affected sites in North America and Europe. As of July 9, the same ad blocking practices will affect sites in all countries.

Google follows the ‘Better Ads Standards’ when determining which websites to filter ads on in Chrome, which was developed by the Coalition for Better Ads.

The Better Ads Standards consists of 12 ad experiences that research found to be particularly annoying to users.

Examples of the 12 ad experiences can be seen below:

When the Better Ads Standards were first developed they only applied to sites in North America and Europe.

The Coalition is expanding its standards to cover all countries, which has prompted Google’s forthcoming Chrome update.

“Today, the Coalition for Better Ads announced that it is expanding their initial Better Ads Standards beyond North America and Europe to cover all countries, worldwide. Following the Coalition’s lead, beginning July 9, 2019, Chrome will expand its user protections and stop showing all ads on sites in any country that repeatedly display these disruptive ads.”

Webmasters who display ads on their sites can use the Ad Experience Report tool to see if they are in compliance with the Better Ads Standards.

Google reports positive results after implementing ad blocking in Chrome last year.

“In the U.S., Canada, and Europe, website owners have successfully been able to make changes to the ads on their sites. As of January 1, 2019, two thirds of all publishers who were at one time non-compliant to the Better Ads Standards are now in good standing.”

Out of millions of sites reviewed to date, Google says less than 1% have had their ads filtered.

