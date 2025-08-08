Google Cautions Businesses Against Generic Keyword Domains

Google’s John Mueller says small businesses may be hurting their search visibility by choosing generic keyword domains instead of building distinctive brand names.

Speaking on a recent episode of Search Off the Record, Mueller and fellow Search Advocate Martin Splitt discussed common challenges for photography websites.

During the conversation, Mueller noted that many small business owners fall into a “generic domain” trap that can make it harder to connect the business name with its work.

Why Keyword Domains Can Be a Problem

The topic came up when Splitt mentioned that his photography site uses a German term for “underwater photo” as its domain. Mueller responded:

“I see a lot of small businesses make the mistake of taking a generic term and calling it their brand.”

He explained that businesses choosing keyword-rich domains often end up competing with directories, aggregators, and other established sites targeting the same phrases.

Even if the domain name exactly matches a service, there’s little room to stand out in search.

The Advantage Of A Distinct Brand

Mueller contrasted this with using a unique business name:

“If your brand were Martin Splitt Photos then people would be able to find you immediately.”

When customers search for a brand they remember, competition drops. Mentions and links from other websites also become clearer signals to search engines, reducing the chance of confusion with similarly named businesses.

Lost Opportunities For Word-of-Mouth

Relying on a generic keyword domain can also make offline marketing less effective.

If a potential client hears about a business at an event but can’t remember its exact generic name, finding it later becomes more difficult.

Mueller noted:

“If you’ve built up a reputation as being kind of this underwater photography guy and they remember your name, it’s a lot easier to find you with a clear brand name.”

Why This Matters

For service providers like photographers, event planners, or contractors, including the service and location in a domain name can feel like a shortcut to local rankings.

Mueller’s advice suggests otherwise: location targeting can be achieved through content, structured data, and Google Business Profile optimization, without giving up a distinctive brand.

Looking Ahead

While Mueller didn’t recommend immediate rebrands for existing sites, he made it clear that unique, brandable domains give small businesses a defensible advantage in search and marketing.

For those still choosing a domain, the long-term benefits of memorability and differentiation can outweigh any short-term keyword gains.

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock