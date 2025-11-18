Google Brings Gemini 3 To Search’s AI Mode

Google has integrated Gemini 3 in Search’s AI Mode. This marks the first time Google has shipped a Gemini model to Search on its release date.

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. can access Gemini 3 Pro by selecting “Thinking” from the model dropdown in AI Mode.

Robby Stein, VP and GM of Google Search, wrote on X:

“Gemini 3, our most intelligent model, is landing in Google Search today – starting with AI Mode. Excited that this is the first time we’re shipping a new Gemini model in Search on day one.”

Google plans to expand Gemini 3 in AI Mode to all U.S. users soon, with higher usage limits for Pro and Ultra subscribers.

What’s New

Search Updates

Google describes Gemini 3 as a model with state-of-the-art reasoning and deep multimodal understanding.

In the context of Search, it’s designed to explain advanced concepts, work through complex questions, and support interactive visuals that run directly inside AI Mode responses.

With Gemini 3 in place, Google says AI Mode has effectively re-architected what a “helpful response” looks like.

Stein explains:

“Gemini 3 is also making Search smarter by re-architecting what a helpful response looks like. With new generative UI capabilities, Gemini 3 in AI Mode can now dynamically create the overall response layout when it responds to your query – completely on the fly.”

Instead of only returning a block of text, AI Mode can design a response layout tailored to your query. That includes deciding when to surface images, tables, or other structured elements so the answer is clearer and easier to work with.

In the coming weeks, Google will add automatic model selection, Stein continues:

“Search will intelligently route tough questions in AI Mode and AI Overviews to our frontier model, while continuing to use faster models for simpler tasks.”

Enhanced Query Fan-Out

Gemini 3 upgrades Google’s query fan-out technique.

According to Stein, Search can now issue more related searches in parallel and better interpret what you’re trying to do.

A potential benefit, Stein adds, is that Google may find content it previously missed:

“It now performs more and much smarter searches because Gemini 3 better understands you. That means Search can now surface even more relevant web content for your specific question.”

Generative UI

Gemini 3 in AI Mode introduces generative UI features that build dynamic visual layouts around your query.

The model analyzes your question and constructs a custom response using visual elements such as images, tables, and grids. When an interactive tool would help, Gemini 3 can generate a small app in real time and embed it directly in the answer.

Examples from Google’s announcement include:

An interactive physics simulation for exploring the three-body problem

A custom mortgage loan calculator that lets you compare different options and estimate long-term savings

All of these responses include prominent links to high-quality content across the web so you can click through to source material.

See a demonstration in Google’s launch video below:

Why This Matters

Gemini 3 changes how your content is discovered and used in AI Mode. With deeper query fan-out, Google can access more pages per question, which might influence which sites are cited or linked during long, complex searches.

The updated layouts and interactive features change how links appear on your screen. On-page tools, explainers, and visualizations could now compete directly with Google’s own interface.

As Gemini 3 becomes available to more people, it will be important to watch how your content is shown or referenced in AI responses, in addition to traditional search rankings.

Looking Ahead

Google says it will continue refining these updates based on feedback as more people try the new tools. Automatic model selection is set to arrive in the coming weeks for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S., with broader U.S. access to Gemini 3 in AI Mode planned but not yet scheduled.