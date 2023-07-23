Google Boosts Ecommerce Analysis In GA4 With 30 New Metrics

Google has announced an expansion of ecommerce measurement capabilities in Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

In total, 30 new dimensions and metrics related to ecommerce are now available in the GA4 custom report builder.

The new ecommerce dimensions provide more granular data on items, promotions, and shopping behavior.

Marketers can now view metrics grouped by product attributes like item name, brand, category, promotion name, and more.

What’s New In GA4 For Ecommerce Sites

New Ecommerce Dimensions

Google’s latest update to GA4 introduces several new ecommerce dimensions that can be used to segment data.

The following ecommerce dimensions are now available in the custom report builder:

Item affiliation

Item brand

Item category

Item category 2

Item category 3

Item category 4

Item category 5

Item ID

Item list ID

Item list name

Item list position

Item location ID

Item name

Item promotion creative name

Item promotion creative slot

Item promotion name

Item variant

Shipping tier

These new dimensions will allow marketers to analyze metrics by product and by attributes like brand and promotions. This enables a more granular analysis of what’s driving online revenue.

Key Revenue Metrics

In addition to the new dimensions, important ecommerce revenue metrics have been added.

The following ecommerce metrics are now available in the GA4 custom report builder:

Gross item revenue

Gross purchase revenue

Item refund amount

Item revenue

Items added to cart

Items checked out

Items clicked in promotion

Items purchased

Items viewed

Items viewed in list

Items viewed in promotion

Purchase revenue

Refund amount

Shipping amount

Tax amount

Having gross purchase revenue as a metric will greatly help e-commerce stores understand sales performance.

Previously, marketers had to calculate gross purchase revenue using a formula combining other metrics. Now, it will be available directly in the custom report builder.

Exploration Metrics Updated

Along with the custom report updates, Google has streamlined ecommerce metrics in GA4 explorations.

New metrics like gross purchase revenue and refund amount replace existing ones like ecommerce revenue.

The following new revenue metrics are now available:

Gross item revenue (The total revenue from items only, excluding tax and shipping)

Gross purchase revenue (The total revenue from purchases made on your website or app)

Refund amount (The total amount from refunds given on your website or app)

Google is removing the following duplicative revenue metrics from the Metrics picker in explorations:

Ecommerce revenue

Event revenue

Existing explorations that use these removed metrics will continue to work, but new explorations should use the new revenue metrics.

Additionally, Google recommends updating any explorations that use the Ecommerce or Event revenue metric to use the Purchase revenue metric.

In Summary

These changes to GA4 make it easier to see meaningful ecommerce data.

Marketers will no longer have to build custom reports to access key revenue metrics.

Featured Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock