Google Bolsters Advertising On YouTube Shorts

Google has unveiled new advertising capabilities for YouTube Shorts at the IAB NewFronts event this week, paving the way for brands to integrate with trending short-form videos more seamlessly.

Expanding Reach With Shorts

Google’s YouTube Shorts platform, a direct competitor to TikTok’s short-form video format, has been presented as an ideal opportunity for advertisers to connect with new audiences.

To leverage this potential, Google is extending Shorts into video reach campaigns.

These campaigns utilize Google’s AI technology to deliver an optimal mix of ads, thereby enhancing reach and efficiency.

Additionally, Google is incorporating in-feed video ads into video reach campaigns, meaning these ads will appear on YouTube’s home feed and search results.

Previously, advertisers had access to Shorts inventory through more performance-driven ad formats like App Install campaigns, Performance Max, and Video Action campaigns to drive online sales and leads.

Positioning Brands Amidst Trending Content

Google is expanding its YouTube Select tool to Shorts.

This tool allows advertisers to select from YouTube-curated content packages, offering a premium package that constantly refreshes with the most popular videos.

To position brands at the forefront of trending content, Google is introducing a new feature called “First Position on Shorts.”

This feature allows an advertiser’s content to be the first video a viewer sees when they start a session of scrolling on Shorts.

Initially, this feature will only be available against YouTube Select videos, but plans are to expand it more broadly.

A Growing Platform

YouTube Shorts has seen considerable growth, with the platform generating 50 billion daily views, up from 30 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

There’s been a substantial increase in the number of channels uploading to Shorts, with growth of over 80% in 2022. Moreover, YouTube has made Shorts monetizable for creators through revenue sharing, likely contributing to this growth.

Despite the positive growth trajectory of Shorts, it’s worth noting that Google has reported a second consecutive drop in YouTube advertising revenue, indicating some challenges within the broader advertising industry.

In the first quarter of 2023, YouTube ad revenue fell by 2.6% compared to the same period in the previous year.

In Summary

Integrating short-form video advertising into campaigns is a key focus for Google as it continues to innovate in the advertising space.

By leveraging YouTube Shorts for awareness campaigns, brands can establish a strong connection with the increasingly diverse and dynamic viewership on YouTube.

