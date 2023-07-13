Google Bard Expansion: New Features, New Languages, New Countries

Google has announced a significant expansion of Bard, its conversational AI system.

Bard is now available in more countries and supports additional languages. The update also introduces new features to foster creativity, imagination, and productivity.

According to Google, Bard was designed to answer questions and help people constructively develop ideas.

The goal is to nurture curiosity and turn concepts into reality.

With this latest rollout, Bard’s capabilities and reach have grown substantially. This expansion signifies Google’s ongoing commitment to developing Bard as a versatile AI assistant that can collaborate with users on various tasks.

Bard Extends Its Reach

Bard is now available in over forty languages, including major world languages like Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish.

It has also expanded its availability to new areas like Brazil and Europe.

Before launching in these new regions and languages, Google consulted with experts, policymakers, and privacy watchdogs to ensure it takes a responsible approach to AI.

As Bard’s global presence grows, Google says it will stay committed to its AI principles, listen to user input, and maintain strong protections for user privacy and data.

Tailoring Bard’s Responses

Google has rolled out new capabilities for Bard to make its responses more helpful for peoples’ needs.

Audible Responses: Listen to Bard’s answers read aloud instead of reading text. Accessible in over 40 languages.

Listen to Bard’s answers read aloud instead of reading text. Accessible in over 40 languages. Response Customization: Adjust the tone and style of Bard’s replies to be simple, long, short, professional, or casual. Accessible in English.

Bard Boosts Productivity

Google is launching four new capabilities for Bard to enhance productivity:

Pin and Rename Conversations: You can now pin and rename conversations with Bard, allowing for easy retrieval of previous prompts.

You can now pin and rename conversations with Bard, allowing for easy retrieval of previous prompts. Expanded Code Export Options: Python code can now be exported to Replit and Google Colab.

Python code can now be exported to Replit and Google Colab. Response Sharing: Bard chats can now be shared via shareable links to promote collaboration.

Bard chats can now be shared via shareable links to promote collaboration. Image Prompts: Bard leverages Google Lens to analyze images uploaded with prompts

With these new features, Bard aims to empower users to nurture ideas, brainstorm creatively, and bring concepts to life.

In Summary

By supporting more languages and regions while enhancing capabilities like productivity features and customization, Bard is evolving into a versatile assistant for a global audience.

As Google continues developing Bard, it faces challenges around responsible AI practices, privacy protections, and managing user expectations.

Bard’s major expansion represents an ambitious effort to make conversational AI more useful, accessible, and collaborative.

