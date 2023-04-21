Try it Free
Google Bard Adds Coding Capabilities

Google expands Bard's capabilities to include support for programming tasks in 20+ languages and debugging assistance.

  • Google's Bard AI experiment now supports programming tasks, including code generation, debugging, and code explanation.
  • Bard's new capabilities cover over 20 programming languages and integrate with Google Colab and Google Sheets.
  • Users should remain cautious and diligently review AI-generated code, as Bard is still an experimental project.
Google’s experimental chatbot, Bard, is getting updated with programming and software development capabilities, following numerous user requests for such features.

Bard, an AI-driven platform allowing users to collaborate with generative AI, can now assist with code generation, debugging, and explanation.

Multiple Languages & Export Options Supported
The updated Bard will support over 20 programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript.

Users can also easily export Python code to Google Colab without copying and pasting.

Further, Bard has been enhanced to assist with writing functions for Google Sheets.

Simplifying Code Understanding & Debugging

Bard’s new features aim to make it easier for users to learn programming or understand specific code snippets.

Google Bard Adds Coding CapabilitiesScreenshot from: blog.google/technology/ai/code-with-bard, April 2023.

The AI can now explain code blocks, helping users grasp their purpose and expected output.

In addition to code generation and explanation, Bard’s debugging capabilities have been improved.

The AI can now debug code it has written itself. If users encounter issues with the generated code, they can instruct Bard to fix it.

Google Bard Adds Coding CapabilitiesScreenshot from: blog.google/technology/ai/code-with-bard, April 2023.

Limitations & Precautions

Users should know that Bard is still an experimental project despite the exciting new features.

The AI may occasionally provide misleading or inaccurate information, generate suboptimal code, or produce code that doesn’t yield the intended results.

Always double-check Bard’s responses and thoroughly test and review generated code for potential errors, bugs, and vulnerabilities.

In Summary

Since its launch, Bard has assisted users in everyday tasks, such as creating presentations, devising lesson plans, inventing recipes, and planning workout routines.

Now, Google is democratizing access to coding skills and enabling a broader audience to participate in software development.

With this update, Google aims to harness generative AI to accelerate productivity, inspire creative thinking, and help users overcome complex engineering challenges.

This could lead to more innovation and faster problem-solving in the tech industry.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Amir Sajjad/Shutterstock

