Google Asks Businesses to Set Their Goals in New GMB Onboarding Process

Google My Business has a new onboarding process that starts by asking users to set their goals.

After selecting up to six different goals, Google My Business returns a personalized action plan based on those selections.

Goals include:

Help customers discover my business

Share updates with customers

Learn how people find my business on Google

Have accurate information on Google

Respond to customers

Promote my business online

Google will then walk the business through the rest of the onboarding process by providing a list of action items.

Different types of action items could include responding to reviews, uploading photos, viewing performance reports, and so on.

Google prioritizes action items for each business according to the goal(s) they selected.

Andy Simpson spotted this changed and published some screenshots on Twitter.

🧐I just had to re-verify a GMB listing and had GMB recommending a plan of attack for my business!

"Complete your recommended tasks to reach your goals on Google"

– quite nice I thought! 👍🏻

Probably not new, but worth a share! #localseo #SmallBiz @GoogleMyBiz pic.twitter.com/JvLtVcano9 — Andy Simpson 🔍 (@ndyjsimpson) March 11, 2019

Google’s customized action plans are thoughtfully laid out, as they tell users what to do and what the tasks will accomplish.

Overall this looks like a nice little walkthrough for small businesses getting started with Google My Business for the first time.

It can also help Google My Business page managers ensure nothing is missed when setting up new listings.

Previously, the onboarding process for Google My Business wasn’t quite as user-friendly, and it wasn’t tailored to any goal in particular.

It’s now less daunting for new users to get started. Experienced users may find the new action plans useful as well.

Google My Business’s new onboarding process began rolling out earlier this month, though many are just noticing it now.