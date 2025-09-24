Subscribe
Google App Adds Search Live For Real-Time Visual Search

Google launches Search Live in English in the U.S., adding real-time, camera-aware voice search to the Google app with links to the web.

  • Search Live is available in the Google app and Lens without Labs opt-in.
  • It offers real-time answers with voice and camera integration.
  • Currently available in U.S. English.
Google has rolled out Search Live in English in the United States, bringing real-time, camera-aware conversations to the Google app on Android and iOS.

You can tap the new Live icon under the search bar, or open Google Lens and choose Live to start an interactive voice conversation that can also see what your camera sees.

Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering for Search at Google, highlights the launch in a post on X:

How It Works

Search Live has two entry points. In the Google app, you can start a voice conversation and optionally enable video input.

Look for the icon shown below:

Image Credit: Google

In Lens, camera sharing is on by default so you can immediately ask questions about what is in front of you and get follow-ups with links to dig deeper on the web.

Google highlights practical scenarios such as hands-free trip planning, quick how-to guidance for hobbies, step-by-step troubleshooting for electronics without typing model numbers, support for school projects, and picking a board game by scanning several boxes at once.

See it in action in this launch video:

Why This Matters

Search Live moves queries from typed text to camera and voice, with answers arriving while people are actively engaged in tasks.

You can capture these searchers by prioritizing content that answers specific, in-the-moment questions. Ensure that your visual information is accurate and easily recognizable.

Local businesses should consider keeping storefront photos, product imagery, and key details current since people can now point, ask, and get links in real time.

Looking Ahead

Search Live is only launching in English in the U.S. for now, but Google says more languages and regions are coming.

This launch continues Google’s push to move everyday search beyond the keyboard. Businesses that prepare their content and visuals for that shift will be better positioned when the rollout expands

