Google Announces New ‘Dating & Companionship’ Ads Policy

Google announced it will launch a new Dating and Companionship Ads policy and certification program on March 4.

This update aims to improve oversight of dating ads on Google’s advertising platforms.

New Policy Highlights

Advertisers must get certification from Google to run dating or companionship ads under the new policy.

The policy bans certain ads, including those that:

Promote underage dating

Use misleading images or text

Promote paid companionship or sexual acts

Support exploitative or deceptive practices

Advertise mail-order spouses

Some ads for hook-up, fling, swinger sites, affair services, sexual fetish dating, and apps with nudity or suggestive content will face additional restrictions.

Ad serving restrictions will depend on the ad type, user age, local laws, SafeSearch settings, and past searches for sexual content.

Transition Period

Google’s new Dating and Companionship Ads policy will take effect on March 4.

Advertisers should review their ads now to ensure compliance, either obtaining certification or removing non-compliant ads. Enforcement will gradually increase after the launch.

While this is a standalone policy, it incorporates relevant rules from Google’s existing policies on Inappropriate Content and sexual content, which will also be updated at the same time.

Implications For Advertisers

Brands in the dating and companionship industry must review their ads and landing pages to comply with Google’s new policy rules.

Certification will be mandatory to continue advertising in this area.

This policy aims to create a safer advertising environment by reducing misleading and inappropriate ads, helping to build trust among users of dating services.

As the March implementation date approaches, Google will share more details about the certification process and policy updates.

