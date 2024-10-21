Google Analytics Adds New Segment Sharing Feature

Google is introducing segment sharing capabilities in Google Analytics 4 (GA4).

This change allows users with Editor or higher permissions to save segments that can be accessed by all users within a property.

Previously, GA4 users had to recreate segments for each exploration report. This was a time-consuming process that could lead to inconsistencies.

With this update, you can now create segments once and share them across your organization, ensuring consistency and efficiency in data analysis.

Editors and above can now save segments for everyone within a property! These saved segments can be edited by any user with Editor or higher permissions Watch this video to learn how to build and use segments in Google Analytics, as well as how to access and reuse saved… — Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) October 18, 2024

New Features

The update introduces several features:

Shared Segment Library: a centralized library of segments, including both custom and pre-built options. Enhanced Permissions: Expanded editing capabilities for users with Editor-level access. Segment Management Tools: New options for applying, editing, duplicating, and removing segments. Audience Creation: Ability to create audiences based on saved segments.

Implementation

GA4 users can access this new functionality through the Segments section in the Variables pane of the Explore tab.

Creating a new segment involves clicking the plus icon, which presents options for selecting from the existing library or creating a new custom segment.

The segment library is also available from the Admin panel under “Data Display.”

To help people use these new features, Google has released an instructional video detailing the process.

The video demonstrates creating a custom segment for sessions from California:

Users select “region” as the dimension

Set the condition to “contains California.”

Name the segment

Save it to the library

Potential Impact

This update may affect how teams approach data analysis in GA4.

Here are some real-world scenarios where it might make a big difference:

Marketing and product teams can use the same customer segments, keeping everyone on the same page.

Agencies can set up custom segments for clients, ensuring both sides are looking at the same data.

E-commerce sites can save segments for annual events like Black Friday, making year-to-year comparisons a breeze.

Companies with multiple brands can use uniform segments across all properties for consistent reporting.

Create segments that automatically exclude users based on privacy settings, helping with GDPR and other regulations.

It’s like giving everyone the same playbook, ensuring everyone’s speaking the same data language.

Featured Image: Mamun_Sheikh/Shutterstock