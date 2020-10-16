Google Analytics 4 Launches & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Hosts Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are breaking down the biggest digital marketing news stories of the week.

Plus, will our real listeners please stand up?

New podcast analytics have us exploring our fans’ listening habits.

If you’re unable to listen on Spotify, be sure to catch the video version of the show on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Google Analytics 4, formerly the App + Web property, is now the default when adding a new property in Google Analytics.

Google recommends setting up new Google Analytics 4 properties for all existing properties as new improvements will only be available on Google Analytics 4 moving forward.

Google Analytics 4 has improved integration with Google Ads, can pull YouTube conversions into the Analytics interface, and focuses on customer-centric measurement.

Google plans to add modeling in the future to adapt to tracking without third-party cookies.

Advertisers who are eligible for the new open beta will be able to see YouTube clicks and video engagements in their Top paths, Path metrics, and Assisted conversions reports for YouTube and search campaigns.

Google also announced a new conversion lift measurement beta to complement its existing search and brand lift measurement on YouTube.

Lastly, changes are being made to the data requirements for data-driven attribution making it more widely available to advertisers.

Advertisers will now be required to meet a minimum of 3,000 ad interactions and at least 300 conversions in the past 30 days to be eligible.

Google announced new insights for podcasters to help them understand if/how listeners are finding their show in Google Search.

Data such as impressions, clicks, search terms that surfaced their content, and top discovered episodes can all be accessed through Podcasts Manager.

Our take of the week comes from Amalia Fowler, who isn’t convinced that Google’s machine learning is all that intelligent.

Let me get this straight. @GoogleAds wants us to trust them to run automated, smart campaigns…. but their automated, smart machine can't figure out how to accurately flag content#ppcchat — Amalia Fowler (She/Her) (@amaliaefowler) October 14, 2020

Then, ICYMI, Pamela Lund explains why influencer marketing and paid search are the perfect pair.

If you are running influencer campaigns, don't forget to set up search campaigns with influencer name + generic product for the people who forget your brand. Like "Jennifer Whatsername shampoo" as the keyword. Works best if you can use their likeness on a LP #ppcchat — Pamela Lund (@Pamela_Lund) October 7, 2020

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who listens to their podcasts on the Google Podcasts platform?

What is Google Ads’ new site link extension test?

When will Facebook & Instagram drop support for WordPress embeds?

Where you can consent to new Google Ads policy changes for housing, credit, and employment ads?

Why you need to check on your YouTube Ads lead forms if you were using custom CTAs.

How you can book your next haircut using Google Duplex.

Check out the Marketing O’Clock site to subscribe to the show! You will also find links to all of the articles featured in this episode.

