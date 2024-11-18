RESOLVED: Google Analytics 4 Data Issues Fixed After Week-Long Disruption

UPDATE 2: Google has announced the resolution of the GA4 reporting issues.

In a statement posted at 2:28 PM UTC on November 20, the company confirmed:

“The problem with Google Analytics has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support.”

UPDATE: Google has acknowledged the GA4 reporting issues through its Google Ads Status Dashboard.

In a statement posted at 4:58 PM UTC (11:58 AM ET) on November 18, the company confirmed:

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Analytics. There is an issue affecting the generation of standard reporting tables. Granular reports (accessed via the explore module) and BigQuery exports are unaffected. We are working on restoring the reporting tables.”

This confirmation comes after five days of user reports about data discrepancies, and provides the first official response to the situation.

The statement validates earlier user observations that BigQuery exports remained unaffected by the issue.

[Original article continues below]

Google Analytics 4 (GA4) users report data collection issues affecting websites globally, with many experiencing up to 50% drops in reported traffic since November 13.

The problem has sparked discussions across Google’s support forums and social media platforms.

Key Issues

Multiple website owners have documented discrepancies between GA4 reports and actual traffic levels.

While GA4 shows reduced numbers, cross-referencing with Google Search Console and other analytics platforms confirms normal traffic levels.

One user explained the severity of the issue:

“The incomplete data is there since 13th November which shows only 4445 users when in actual (looking at Search and Discover in GSC), I am calculating more than 13,000 users (at least).”

Real-time tracking appears unaffected, suggesting the issue impacts historical data.

Technical Details

Investigations reveal that data flows to BigQuery for users with connected accounts.

However, this only provides a partial solution, as many GA4 users don’t utilize BigQuery integration.

The timing coincides with Google’s mid-November attribution system updates, though no direct connection has been confirmed.

Affected metrics Include:

Overall traffic volumes

Channel attribution data

Landing page metrics

Event tracking

Site owners from multiple countries, including Taiwan and various European regions, report identical patterns of data loss beginning November 13:

“Taiwan is experiencing the same issue. On 11/13, there was a sudden drop in traffic, and from 11/14 to 11/17, it decreased by 20-30% compared to the same period last month.”

People note that while their real-time analytics show expected traffic levels, historical data since November 13 reflects only about half of their actual visitor numbers:

“I usually track the data from the day before yesterday on the current day. However, there’s only nearly 50% traffic on my website. Just want to know is there anyone with the same situation as me?”

Why This Matters

This disruption poses challenges for organizations relying on GA4 for business intelligence and reporting.

Many companies face difficulties in performance analysis and decision-making processes without accurate historical data.

Despite numerous support threads and community discussions, Google hasn’t officially addressed the situation or indicated whether the missing data will be retroactively restored to affected accounts.

We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as information becomes available.

Featured Image: MacroEcon/Shutterstock