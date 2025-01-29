Google AI Overviews Found In 74% Of Problem-Solving Queries

Write a summary for this article using no more than 20 words that would be suitable for a news publication

A new report shows that AI Overviews (AIOs) in Google’s search results are uncommon but significantly affect visibility and user engagement.

Authoritas’s study examines how generative AI Overviews impact organic search performance. In December, the team analyzed search data for 10,000 keywords across seven U.S. industries.

The report highlights the growing impact of AI Overviews and explains trends, user intent, and the search volume levels that trigger AI-driven results.

Key Findings

1. AI Overviews Appear In Less Than One-Third of Searches

AI Overviews appeared for 29.9% of the 10,000 keywords studied but made up only 11.5% of the total search volume.

High-volume keywords are less likely to have an AI Overview than mid-range search terms, with monthly search volumes between 501 and 2,400. About 42% of keywords in this mid-range featured an AI Overview.

Takeaway: While AI Overviews are limited in overall presence on search engine results pages (SERPs), they are more common for mid-volume queries. This indicates that there are opportunities in areas with lower competition.

2. Industry and User Intent Are Major Influencers

Telecommunications had the highest percentage of keywords linked to AI Overviews at 56%, while Beauty and Cosmetics had the lowest at 14%.

Queries aimed at solving problems or asking specific questions most often triggered AI Overviews at rates of 74% and 69%, respectively.

Conversely, navigational queries, like searching for a specific website, rarely resulted in AI Overviews. This shows that AI Overviews focus on general information rather than direct navigation.

Takeaway: Content that answers questions or solves problems is more likely to appear in AI Overviews. Brands in more straightforward industries should explore topics where complexity or perceived risk drives research.

3. Non-Brand Terms More Likely to Produce AI Overviews

About 33.3% of non-brand searches show an AI Overview, while only 19.6% of brand searches do.

Brand searches usually happen closer to purchasing, but AI Overviews for informational brand queries can still help shape how people view a brand.

Takeaway: AI Overviews might slow potential customers’ buying process, but they can help influence how users see a brand in the early and mid-decision-making stages.

4. Impact on Traditional Organic Results

When you expand the AI Overview on desktop by clicking “Show more,” the page moves down by about 220 pixels. This shift often lowers organic search results on the screen.

On mobile devices, only one or two organic listings are visible without scrolling, making it harder for SEO professionals.

Takeaway: Since AI Overviews occupy significant space at the top of the search results page, brands must find ways to stay visible. They should focus on appearing in the AI Overview’s answer links and the regular organic results below.

5. Overlap with Traditional Rankings

High-ranking URLs are likelier to appear in AI Overviews, but this isn’t always true.

About half of the top-ranking pages are included in AI Overviews, and some pages outside the top ten may appear too.

Featured Snippets often coexist with AI Overviews. If you have a Featured Snippet, there’s a better than 60% chance you’ll also be mentioned in the AI Overview.

Takeaway: A high rank or Featured Snippet doesn’t guarantee an AI Overview link, but optimizing for these can improve your chances. To remain competitive, keep producing clear and authoritative content.

6. Trust & YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) Topics

Websites known for their expertise, especially in finance and healthcare, are commonly included in AI Overviews.

In contrast, despite having strong rankings in search results, sites like Reddit and Quora are mentioned less often in AIOs.

Takeaway: Websites with reliable voices, verified information, and trustworthy content will likely be cited in AI Overviews.

Conclusion

AI Overviews are still relatively new, but their impact is significant, especially for common or problem-solving questions.

If your website is in an industry requiring detailed research or high stakes, you may see more AI Overviews and tougher competition for top citations.

Even if you don’t see many AI Overviews in your area now, this could change as Google improves its language models and collects more user information.

For SEOs and advertisers, there are two main concerns:

Determine which terms or user intents attract AI Overviews and adjust your content or advertising strategies accordingly. Keep focusing on essential practices, like optimizing for Featured Snippets and E-E-A-T signals. This will increase your chances of being cited in the context of AI Overview.

The complete study and accompanying whitepaper offer more granular insights into the appearance of AI Overviews.