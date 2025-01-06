Google AI Overviews Appear in 18% Of Publisher-Related Queries

New research indicates that Google’s AI Overviews appear in 18% of publisher-related search queries.

Additionally, the findings suggest that traditional search ranking factors may be less relevant for content appearing in AI Overviews.

Here are more highlights from the study released by ZipTie.dev, which analyzes over 500,000 queries across multiple industries.

Key Findings

Data indicates that 63% of sources cited in AI Overviews are not found in the top 10 traditional search results.

This change illustrates a shift in Google’s strategy, as explained by Rudzki.:

“In traditional ranking, Google’s job is to send you to pages that you will likely be satisfied with. With AI Overviews the goal is different, it’s about showing you the best answer.”

The analysis found different frequencies of AI Overviews in search results:

“How much” queries show AI Overviews 54% of the time.

Review-related queries show AI Overviews only 9% of the time.

“What is” queries generate AI Overviews 39% of the time.

The study also notes that Google is using YouTube content in AI Overviews. This change could give publishers with video strategies more visibility opportunities.

Questions About Authority

Research shows that some publications are featured prominently in AI Overviews, even when the topics are outside their usual areas of expertise.

For example, Business Insider is often cited for celebrity news, while The Times of India is mentioned in health-related discussions.

This trend indicates that traditional ideas about who has authority on a topic are becoming less important.

Looking Ahead

AI Overviews are now available in over 100 countries and territories. However, their use in the EU is limited because of regulations. Right now, the feature has only a small amount of ads.

The study expects AI Overviews to grow more in the future, but notes two main factors that could slow this expansion.

Rudzki states:

“Google is not putting ads in AI Overviews, except for very limited usage. Once they will find a good way to earn money, they will likely increase the share of AI Overviews.”

Additionally, he notes that user experience remains crucial:

“Google just can’t put AI Overviews for every keyword. This would translate to extremely low satisfaction rates.”

Methodology

The analysis examined over 500,000 queries across multiple industries between June and December 2024.

The complete study and detailed methodology are available through ZipTie.

Featured Image: Below the Sky/Shutterstock