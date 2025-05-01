Google AI Mode Exits Waitlist, Now Available To All US Users

Google has removed the waitlist for AI Mode in Search. This Gemini-powered search tool is now available to all US users.

The update introduces new features, including visual cards for places and products, shopping integration, and a history panel for desktop users.

This growth aligns with Google’s recent earnings reports, which indicate that investments in AI are yielding financial returns.

AI Mode Now Available to All US Users

Previously, AI Mode was only available to participants in Google Labs. Now, anyone in the United States can access it.

Google reports that early users provided “incredibly positive feedback” about the tool.

The announcement reads:

“Millions of people are using AI Mode in Labs to search in new ways. They’re asking longer, harder questions, using follow-ups to dig deeper, and discovering new websites and businesses.”

New Visual Cards for Places and Products

The update adds visual cards to AI Mode results. These cards help users take action after getting information.

For local businesses, cards show:

Ratings and reviews

Opening hours

How busy a place is right now

Quick buttons to call or get directions

Here’s an example of a local business query in Google’s AI mode:

For products, cards include:

Current prices and deals

Product images

Shipping details

Local store availability

Google’s announcement reads:

“This is made possible by Google’s trusted and up-to-date info about local businesses, and our Shopping Graph — with over 45 billion product listings.”

It’s worth noting this expansion comes days after OpenAI announced an upgrade to ChatGPT’s shopping capabilities.

History Panel for Continuous Research

Google has added a new left-side panel on desktop that saves your past AI Mode searches. This helps with ongoing research projects. You can:

Return to previous search topics

Pick up where you left off

Ask follow-up questions

Take the next steps based on what you found earlier

Here’s an example of what it looks like:

Limited Test Outside of Labs

Google plans to test AI Mode beyond the Labs environment. The company says:

“In the coming weeks, a small percentage of people in the U.S. will see the AI Mode tab in Search.”

This indicates that Google is moving cautiously toward broader integration.

AI Mode Capabilities

Google’s AI Mode utilizes a technology called “query fan-out.” This means it runs multiple searches at once across different topics and sources. It then combines this information into a comprehensive answer, providing links to sources.

The system also supports image search. You can upload pictures and ask questions about them. It combines Google Lens, which identifies objects, with Gemini’s reasoning abilities to understand and explain what’s in the image.

AI Investment Reflected in Earnings

The expansion of AI Mode follows strong financial results from Google.

Despite concerns that AI might harm traditional search, Google Search revenue increased 10% to $50.7 billion in Q1 2025. This suggests AI is helping, not hurting, their core business.

Google plans to invest $75 billion in capital improvements in 2025, including infrastructure to support its AI features.

In February, CEO Sundar Pichai announced:

11 new Cloud regions and data centers worldwide.

7 new undersea cable projects to improve global connectivity.

Alphabet’s spending on infrastructure jumped 43% to $17.2 billion in Q1 2025.

Pichai claims that modern data centers now deliver four times more computing power using the same amount of energy.

For marketers, this financial context matters. Google’s investment in AI search isn’t just a tech experiment. It’s a core business strategy that’s already showing positive returns.

As these AI-powered search experiences continue to grow, marketing strategies must evolve to remain visible.

What This Means for Digital Marketers

For SEO and marketing professionals, these updates signal the following trends:

Visual content is becoming increasingly important as Google improves its ability to understand and display images in search results.

Local SEO remains critical, with business details appearing directly in AI Mode responses.

As AI Mode pulls from Google’s Shopping Graph, product data feeds must be accurate and complete.

Long-form content addressing complex questions may become more valuable, as AI Mode is better equipped to handle longer, more nuanced queries.

Google’s success with AI search, resulting in 10% revenue growth in Q1 2025, indicates that these features will continue to expand.

Availability

To access AI Mode, you need:

To be in the United States

To be at least 18 years old

The latest Google app or Chrome browser

Search history turned on

You can access AI Mode through google.com/aimode, the Google.com homepage (tap AI Mode below the search bar), or the Google app.